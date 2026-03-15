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COURT REJECTS DEFENSE REQUEST FOR NEW DISCLOSURES IN MOHAMED’S EXTRADITION CASE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The high-profile extradition proceedings against U.S.-sanctioned businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin Mohamed faced another legal hurdle this week. Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman has officially rejected a fresh request from the defense team for additional document disclosures, labeling the application a “fishing expedition.”

This ruling marks yet another setback for the Mohameds as they challenge the legal framework of the United States’ request to have them face trial for alleged multi-million dollar financial crimes.

The Denied Request: US Lobbying Contracts

Defense Attorney Siand Dhurjon had applied for the court to compel the disclosure of contracts between the Government of Guyana and two U.S.-based lobbying firms.

  • The Defense Argument: Dhurjon sought to establish a link between the lobbying firms’ work and the extradition request. He argued the documents would prove the government paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to “paint the Mohameds in a negative light” to U.S. officials, supporting their claim that the extradition is politically motivated.
  • The Prosecution’s Rebuttal: Special Prosecutor Glenn Hanoman successfully opposed the move, arguing that the request was irrelevant to the committal proceedings. He maintained that the state has already disclosed “every single thing” required by law and that the defense had months to seek these documents through other legal avenues, such as the Access to Information Act.

“Justice Not Sacrificed for Speed”

During the hearing, a sharp exchange occurred between the bench and the prosecution. Principal Magistrate Latchman reprimanded Special Prosecutor Herbert McKenzie after he commented on the lengthy duration of the case.

“The length of the case is the length of the case. It should never be sacrificed at the altar of speed,” Magistrate Latchman declared, emphasizing that the court would prioritize a thorough judicial process over expediency.

A Multitude of Legal Fronts

The extradition hearing is currently proceeding alongside several other high-stakes legal battles involving the father-and-son duo:

Legal MatterStatus/Recent Update
Extradition CommittalOngoing; Magistrate Latchman refused to stay the case.
Court of Appeal ChallengeMarch 17, 2026 set as the date for a ruling on the Minister’s “Authority to Proceed.”
Cambio License RevocationHigh Court Dismissed the Mohameds’ bid to restore their license on March 5, 2026.
Constitutional ChallengeDefense continues to challenge the 2009 Fugitive Offenders Act.

Next Steps: Cross-Examination Continues

With the disclosure request denied, the court moved forward with the further cross-examination of Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Attorneys Siand Dhurjon and Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde are continuing to grill the witness regarding the protocols used to process the U.S. diplomatic note and the subsequent ministerial authorization.

The Mohameds, who face an 11-count indictment in the U.S. related to a $50 million gold export and tax evasion scheme, remain on $150,000 bail each as the local inquiry continues.

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