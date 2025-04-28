Adriana Younge’s Body Undergoes Scanning at Balwant Singh’s Hospital Ahead of Autopsy

In preparation for Monday’s scheduled autopsy, the body of 11-year-old Adriana Younge has arrived at Balwant Singh’s Hospital, where it is currently undergoing forensic scanning.

The use of a forensic CT scanner marks a significant step in the investigation into Younge’s tragic death at the Double Day Hotel pool in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo — a case that has ignited widespread protests and calls for police accountability across Guyana.

Medical experts explain that a forensic CT scan can, in some cases, replace a full autopsy. The scan has the ability to detect injuries and physical conditions that might otherwise be overlooked in traditional autopsies. Based on the results, it can be determined whether a complete autopsy is still required.

The scanning process aims to preserve crucial evidence in a highly sensitive case that has already drawn intense national attention and public outcry over police mishandling and conflicting reports surrounding Adriana’s disappearance and death.

The autopsy is scheduled for Monday. President Irfaan Ali has promised that no resource will be spared to uncover the full truth, as calls mount for an independent investigation and the resignation of top police officials.

Nightly News will continue to monitor this developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...