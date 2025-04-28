Tuesday, April 29, 2025
HomeBREAKING NEWS!!Adriana Younge’s Body Undergoes Scanning at Balwant Singh’s Hospital Ahead of Autopsy
BREAKING NEWS!!News

Adriana Younge’s Body Undergoes Scanning at Balwant Singh’s Hospital Ahead of Autopsy

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1220

In preparation for Monday’s scheduled autopsy, the body of 11-year-old Adriana Younge has arrived at Balwant Singh’s Hospital, where it is currently undergoing forensic scanning.

The use of a forensic CT scanner marks a significant step in the investigation into Younge’s tragic death at the Double Day Hotel pool in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo — a case that has ignited widespread protests and calls for police accountability across Guyana.

Medical experts explain that a forensic CT scan can, in some cases, replace a full autopsy. The scan has the ability to detect injuries and physical conditions that might otherwise be overlooked in traditional autopsies. Based on the results, it can be determined whether a complete autopsy is still required.

The scanning process aims to preserve crucial evidence in a highly sensitive case that has already drawn intense national attention and public outcry over police mishandling and conflicting reports surrounding Adriana’s disappearance and death.

The autopsy is scheduled for Monday. President Irfaan Ali has promised that no resource will be spared to uncover the full truth, as calls mount for an independent investigation and the resignation of top police officials.

Nightly News will continue to monitor this developing story.

Previous article
POLICE SERGEANT CHARGED WITH MURDER OF LINDEN YOUTH…REMANDED TO JAIL UNTIL MAY 9, 2025
Next article
Body of Adrianna Younge Arrives at GPHC for Autopsy – Travis Chase
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Housewife stabbed to death at Hope Lowlands; ex-lover being sought

Man Shot Dead in Broad Daylight During Drive-By Shooting on Durban...