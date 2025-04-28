Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Body of Adrianna Younge Arrives at GPHC for Autopsy – Travis Chase

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The body of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge has arrived at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for a post-mortem examination, as the nation continues to reel from the tragic circumstances surrounding her death.

Family members of young Adrianna, who was reported missing and later found dead in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, gathered at the hospital to witness the autopsy. Earlier in the day, a full body scan was conducted at Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital as part of the investigative process.

In a show of transparency, the autopsy will be observed by the family and will be video recorded to ensure accountability. Three renowned forensic experts are leading the post-mortem examination:

  • Dr. Glenn A. Rudner, distinguished forensic pathologist from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York
  • Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, the government-appointed international pathologist from Barbados
  • Dr. Gary L. Collins, Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Delaware, selected by Adrianna Younge’s family to safeguard their interests during the process.

The death of Adrianna Younge has triggered widespread outrage across Guyana, sparking fiery protests and renewed calls for accountability within the Guyana Police Force following initial reports that were later proven false.

The family, along with the wider public, awaits the results of the autopsy as pressure mounts for a full, transparent investigation into the child’s tragic death.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
