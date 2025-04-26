POLICE SERGEANT CHARGED WITH MURDER OF LINDEN YOUTH…REMANDED TO JAIL UNTIL MAY 9, 2025

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana — Police Sergeant Filbert Kendell stood shackled at the wrists as he appeared before a Georgetown magistrate on Friday morning, facing a charge of murdering 21-year-old Ronaldo Peters.

Kendell, who was stationed at the Wisroc Police Station in Linden, was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offense. He was remanded to prison until May 9, 2025.

According to the police report, Kendell armed himself with a 9mm firearm loaded with 15 rounds before departing the station in an unmarked minibus. He reportedly chased down Peters, cornered him, and shot him. Disturbingly, instead of rushing the injured youth directly to the hospital, Kendell allegedly dragged Peters into the minibus and took him first to the Linden Police Station. Only afterward was Peters transported to the McKenzie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing of Ronaldo Peters sparked widespread outrage in Linden, culminating in fiery protests. During the civil unrest, another young man, 32-year-old Keon Fagundes, was fatally shot by police. Investigations into Fagundes’ death are still ongoing.

Both incidents have severely damaged public trust in the Guyana Police Force. The force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), in collaboration with the Regional Security System (RSS), is spearheading the investigations. The RSS is expected to submit a report detailing its findings and recommendations later this month.

The fatal shooting of Ronaldo Peters and subsequent events have amplified calls for police accountability, with many citizens and civil society groups demanding urgent reforms in law enforcement practices across the country.

This case continues to draw national attention as it highlights ongoing concerns about police use of force, transparency, and the urgent need for independent oversight of police conduct in Guyana.

