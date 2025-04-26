Sunday, April 27, 2025
HomeCrimePOLICE SERGEANT CHARGED WITH MURDER OF LINDEN YOUTH...REMANDED TO JAIL UNTIL MAY...
CrimeNews

POLICE SERGEANT CHARGED WITH MURDER OF LINDEN YOUTH…REMANDED TO JAIL UNTIL MAY 9, 2025

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
264

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana — Police Sergeant Filbert Kendell stood shackled at the wrists as he appeared before a Georgetown magistrate on Friday morning, facing a charge of murdering 21-year-old Ronaldo Peters.

Kendell, who was stationed at the Wisroc Police Station in Linden, was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offense. He was remanded to prison until May 9, 2025.

According to the police report, Kendell armed himself with a 9mm firearm loaded with 15 rounds before departing the station in an unmarked minibus. He reportedly chased down Peters, cornered him, and shot him. Disturbingly, instead of rushing the injured youth directly to the hospital, Kendell allegedly dragged Peters into the minibus and took him first to the Linden Police Station. Only afterward was Peters transported to the McKenzie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing of Ronaldo Peters sparked widespread outrage in Linden, culminating in fiery protests. During the civil unrest, another young man, 32-year-old Keon Fagundes, was fatally shot by police. Investigations into Fagundes’ death are still ongoing.

Both incidents have severely damaged public trust in the Guyana Police Force. The force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), in collaboration with the Regional Security System (RSS), is spearheading the investigations. The RSS is expected to submit a report detailing its findings and recommendations later this month.

The fatal shooting of Ronaldo Peters and subsequent events have amplified calls for police accountability, with many citizens and civil society groups demanding urgent reforms in law enforcement practices across the country.

This case continues to draw national attention as it highlights ongoing concerns about police use of force, transparency, and the urgent need for independent oversight of police conduct in Guyana.

Previous article
CALLS MOUNT FOR THE TOP COP TO RESIGN…OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT PICKETED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CASH FROM ROBBERY BURIED IN BACKYARD – GDF RANKS, SECURITY IN...

CANTER TRUCK DRIVER GRANTED $500,000 BAIL