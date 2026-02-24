Tuesday, February 24, 2026
ADRIAN DUTCHIN CROWNED 2026 SOCA MONARCH

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
— The Linden Bus Park was transformed into a sea of energy and infectious rhythms on Friday night as the 2026 Soca Monarch Competition took center stage. In a night defined by high-octane performances and creative stagecraft, veteran superstar Adrian Dutchin emerged victorious, reclaiming the coveted crown with his hit anthem, “Burn and Grow.”

The event, a staple of the Mashramani season, drew a massive crowd to the “Mining Town,” where fans witnessed the crowning of a new king and a shakeup of the soca leaderboard.

The Top Four: A Night of “Lunatics” and Legends

The competition was fierce, with finalists pushing the boundaries of stage presence and vocal delivery.

  • 1st Place: Adrian Dutchin (“Born and Grow”) – Dutchin’s performance was a masterclass in crowd engagement. His song, which celebrates national identity and resilience, resonated deeply with the audience, securing him the title for 2026.
  • 2nd Place: Calvin Burnett (“Lunatic”) – The former dancer-turned-artiste nearly stole the show. Burnett’s high-energy track and signature “lunatic dance” sent the patrons into a literal frenzy, earning him a well-deserved second-place finish.
  • 3rd Place: Omaiah Hall (“Forever”) – The reigning Road March champion brought her trademark power to the stage. While she settled for third, her performance solidified her status as a consistent powerhouse in the genre.
  • 4th Place: Diana Chapman (“Welcome to My Home”) – Performing in her hometown, the former monarch delivered one of the night’s most visually stunning sets, singing from a crane high above the stage. Despite the spectacle, Chapman finished in fourth place this year.

Innovation on Display

The 2026 competition was noted for its “dynamic stagecraft.” Artists utilized elaborate props, aerial maneuvers, and synchronized dance troupes, reflecting the 2026 Mashramani theme of innovation and creativity.

Quick Highlights:

  • Venue: Linden Bus Park (Home of the 2026 Finals).
  • Winning Song: “Born and Grow” by Adrian Dutchin.
  • Crowd Favorite: Calvin Burnett’s “Lunatic” dance.
  • Milestone: Adrian Dutchin adds another monarch title to his legendary career.

The Road to the Road March

With the Soca Monarch crown now settled, all eyes turn to the Mashramani Float Parade in Georgetown. Adrian Dutchin’s “Born and Grow” and Omaiah Hall’s “Forever” are now the frontrunners to dominate the airwaves as the nation prepares to “Mash” on the streets.

