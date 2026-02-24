VIBRANT COSTUMES AND PULSATING MUSIC CAPTURED THE TRUE GUYANESE CULTURE AS 56TH REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY IS OBSERVED

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

The capital city transformed into a vibrant tapestry of gold, green, and red on Monday as thousands of Guyanese and international visitors swarmed the streets for the 2026 Mashramani Float and Costume Parade. Celebrating the nation’s 56th Republic Anniversary, the event served as a high-energy showcase of Guyanese pride, cultural innovation, and the “One Guyana” spirit.

From towering mechanical floats to pulsating soca rhythms, the parade routes were lined with families of all ages witnessing what many described as a “complete 180-degree transformation” of the national festival.

Ministry Showcases: Natural Resources and National Security

Government ministries used the platform to display the country’s rapid modernization through creative float designs.

Ministry of Natural Resources: Minister Vickram Bharrat led a contingent featuring a detailed replica of the “One Guyana” FPSO . He emphasized that the name reflects the government’s mission to ensure “prosperity for all” across all 10 regions.

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce: Minister Oneidge Walrond (noted as Home Affairs in current discourse) highlighted her ministry's focus on the modernization of the security sector. Her float symbolized the concept that "security is everybody's business," rooted in partnership and community love.

A Homecoming for the Diaspora

The 2026 celebrations saw a massive influx of overseas-based Guyanese returning to witness the country’s progress firsthand.

The 15-Year Gap: Local onlooker Jeff , returning for the first time in 15 years, expressed amazement at the development. “Coming back now, it’s a complete 180. It has gotten nothing but better,” he remarked, encouraging others to support the festival.

From Florida to Georgetown: Bibi, another returnee from Florida after 15 years, noted she was eager to take the cultural experience back to her children, calling Guyana's celebrations "the best thing to experience."

International Appeal: From Poland to the Parade

The festival’s growing international profile was evident in the diverse crowd. Pina, a tourist visiting from Poland, experienced her first Mashramani and expressed being “very impressed” by the scale and energy of the shows.

Mashramani 2026: At a Glance

Milestone: 56th Anniversary of the Republic.

56th Anniversary of the Republic. Theme: “Expressing Our Culture Through Innovation and Creativity.”

“Expressing Our Culture Through Innovation and Creativity.” Highlights: The “One Guyana” FPSO replica and diverse ministerial displays.

The “One Guyana” FPSO replica and diverse ministerial displays. Sentiment: A strong emphasis on “One Guyana,” love, and national unity.

As the floats made their way toward the finish line, the overwhelming sentiment from both locals and visitors was that Mashramani 2026 successfully captured the essence of a nation that is thriving, secure, and deeply proud of its heritage.

