DEXTER TODD SLAMS BUDGET 2026, CITES LACK OF ELECTORAL JUSTICE REFORM

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

On the fourth day of the 2026 Budget Debates, Opposition Member of Parliament Dr. Dexter Todd delivered a pointed critique of the government’s $1.558 trillion fiscal plan. Todd, a prominent attorney, argued that the record-breaking budget is “silent” on the systemic reforms necessary to ensure accountability, modern forensic capabilities, and electoral integrity.

A Call for Electoral Integrity: The Biometrics Debate

A major point of contention for the APNU Member of Parliament was the absence of funding for advanced electoral technologies. Todd contended that despite national calls for a more secure voting process, Budget 2026 fails to address the two most critical components for credible elections:

Biometric Systems: Todd noted that no provisions have been made to introduce biometric verification at polling stations.

Todd noted that no provisions have been made to introduce biometric verification at polling stations. Clean Voters’ List: He argued that the government lacks the “genuine commitment” to sanitizing the current voters’ list, which the opposition has long claimed is bloated.

“Nothing in this budget offers the use of biometrics,” Todd stated. “They don’t want biometrics; they don’t want a clean voters’ list.”

Legislative Gaps and the Legacy of “Adrianna Younge”

In a particularly emotional segment of his presentation, Dr. Todd invoked the case of Adrianna Younge, the 11-year-old girl whose suspicious death in a hotel pool in April 2025 sparked nationwide protests and arson.

Todd used the tragedy to illustrate a “stagnant” justice system, noting that Guyana remains tied to an outdated Coroner’s Act inherited from the United Kingdom.

Outdated Laws: Todd noted that while the UK and the wider Commonwealth Caribbean have updated their laws as recently as 2024 to enhance death investigations, “Guyana stands still.”

Todd noted that while the UK and the wider Commonwealth Caribbean have updated their laws as recently as 2024 to enhance death investigations, “Guyana stands still.” Forensic Deficiencies: Citing the 2023 Mahdia dormitory fire and the Younge case, Todd emphasized that Guyana lacks the specialized forensic expertise required for complex investigations. He criticized the budget for failing to bridge this gap.

“I bring to your attention the matter of Adrianna Younge. What has the government learned about that matter?” Todd asked, displaying her image to the House. “We call for justice. We call for reforming of the laws.”

Seeking Real Justice

Dr. Todd concluded his presentation by stating that “growth without fairness” does not constitute progress. He called for a shift in the government’s priorities—moving away from purely infrastructure spending toward establishing legislative and forensic systems that guarantee justice and accountability for all Guyanese citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...