HGP Nightly News – Justice Navindra Singh has warned that dishonest defences could be treated as an aggravating factor in future sentencing exercises, as he sentenced Deandrell Semple to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jared Jagnandan.

Semple was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in connection with the March 21, 2024 shooting.

During sentencing, Justice Singh questioned Semple’s prospects for rehabilitation, pointing to his continued insistence that the shooting was accidental despite scientific evidence presented at trial contradicting his account.

“If you can’t accept what you did, how can you be rehabilitated?” the Judge questioned.

Justice Singh said Semple knowingly took unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

Although a mildly favourable probation report revealed that Semple had no previous convictions, the Judge expressed concerns about his willingness to accept responsibility for his actions.

Justice Singh indicated that dishonest defences could attract harsher sentences in future cases. However, he did not apply such an aggravating factor in Semple’s case.

Meanwhile, victim impact statements submitted by Jagnandan’s parents, siblings and girlfriend detailed the emotional and psychological toll of his death.

“A huge part of us died that day when we lost Jared,” his parents stated.

The teenager had completed a technical vocational programme in electrical installation just months before his death.

According to police, Jagnandan was fatally shot at his workplace, SMK Shaft Auto Sales and Spares in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

The business owner reportedly heard a loud bang before discovering the teenager lying motionless and bleeding on the floor.

Jagnandan was rushed to a private city hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Justice Singh imposed a 25-year prison sentence, directing that the time Semple has already spent on remand be deducted.

The prosecution was conducted by Christopher Belfield of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and State Counsel Praneta Seeraj.