Wednesday, February 4, 2026
SHADOW MINISTER CONTENDS BUDGET FAILS TEACHERS AND WORKERS DESPITE HISTORIC SPENDING INCREASES

HGP Nightly News – APNU Member of Parliament Coretta McDonald has argued that the government’s record-breaking $1.558 trillion fiscal plan fails to translate its “Putting People First” theme into tangible improvements for the nation’s educators and workers, describing its promises as “hollow.” Serving as the Shadow Minister for Education and Labour, MP McDonald presented a detailed analysis challenging the efficacy of budget allocations in her sectors.

She noted that while overall government expenditure has expanded dramatically since 2021, the proportional share dedicated to education has remained stagnant, a discrepancy she argued has resulted in persistent systemic failures. Her presentation highlighted ongoing issues with school infrastructure, citing specific institutions such as Brickdam Secondary and Corentyne Comprehensive that continue to grapple with inadequate water, sanitation, unsafe buildings, and overcrowding.

McDonald further alleged that some contractors have received full payment for school construction projects that remain incomplete, leaving students in unfit learning environments. On the condition of the teaching profession, McDonald asserted that educators are being treated as “shock absorbers” for systemic strain. She contended that salary increases have not kept pace with inflation and escalating demands, leaving teachers underpaid, overworked, and insufficiently supported to implement new curricula and address complex social challenges in the classroom.

Extending her critique to labour policy, McDonald warned that Guyana’s oil-driven economic growth has not been matched by adequate protections for workers. She pointed to a disconnect between skills training programmes and sustainable career pathways, alongside wages that continue to lag behind the rising cost of living.

“Growth without protection is not development,” she stated, calling for labour dignity and human capital investment to become the central pillars of national planning. McDonald framed the budget as a missed opportunity to invest in the foundational systems of education and labour, arguing that true national prosperity depends on prioritizing these areas to benefit the wider population rather than a privileged few.

