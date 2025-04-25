Saturday, April 26, 2025
RELEASE THE VIDEO EVIDENCE,JAGDEO DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR DECEASED 11 YEAR OLD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Outrage continues to grow following the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Young, whose body was found unresponsive in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

At a press conference on Thursday, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, called for a thorough investigation and urged the Guyana Police Force to immediately release any surveillance footage relevant to the case.

“If they have that footage — and they claimed they do — then it should be immediately released,” Jagdeo emphasized, expressing skepticism about inconsistencies in the police’s early statements.

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali issued a strong statement, revealing that he has directed the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special investigative team to probe all aspects of the tragedy.

“We must uncover the full truth of everything that transpired, and no resource or effort will be spared in doing so,” President Ali stated, adding that he expects a detailed explanation of every action taken by police since the report of Adriana’s disappearance.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton also weighed in, stressing the urgent need for an independent investigation.

“Regardless of who commits a crime, there must be access to all evidence, including CCTV footage, to ensure justice is served,” Norton said. He further criticized what he described as a prejudiced system that emboldens criminal acts without fear of consequence.

Adding to the chorus, the Alliance for Change (AFC) called for heightened accountability. AFC Presidential Candidate Nigel Hughes issued a blistering statement, arguing that the police force had either been complicit or grossly incompetent in handling the matter.

“If the police’s original statement is confirmed false, it points to a conspiracy at the highest level or at the very least, shocking incompetence,” Hughes stated. “The police had full control of the scene overnight; a body cannot magically appear the next morning.”

Hughes further called for the removal of the Commissioner of Police and warned that failure to ensure accountability could also warrant calls for the Minister of Home Affairs to step down.

Adriana Young was reported missing Wednesday afternoon after visiting the hotel with relatives. Despite an initial police search, her body was only found the following day in the same pool, sparking anger and widespread allegations of police misconduct and negligence. Early police statements, including claims of CCTV footage showing Adriana leaving in a vehicle, have since been discredited.

The nation is now demanding justice for Adriana and full transparency from law enforcement.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
