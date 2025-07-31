Thursday, July 31, 2025
SANCTIONED CANDIDATE COULD PUT GUYANA IN THE CROSS HAIRS – ATTORNEY GENERAL NANDLALL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
AG Nandlall: Mohamed Legally Eligible to Run, But Public Must Consider Bigger Risks

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News

GUYANA — Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has confirmed that businessman and political hopeful Azruddin Mohamed meets the legal qualifications to contest the 2025 General and Regional Elections. Still, he is urging Guyanese voters to look beyond legality and consider the broader national risks.

Speaking on his weekly televised program, Issues in the News, the AG echoed similar warnings issued by President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo last week, arguing that Mohamed’s entry into high office could trigger a chain reaction of financial isolation for Guyana.

“Once you form part of the governance structure of the country, there are going to be repercussions,” Nandlall cautioned.

Banks Already Taking Action, Says AG

The Attorney General claimed that local commercial banks have already begun closing accounts associated with Mohamed or individuals perceived to be part of his inner circle, including young people with no direct business links.

According to Nandlall, the banks’ actions are tied to global anti-money laundering and countering terrorism financing protocols, particularly for institutions handling U.S. dollar transactions. These banks, he said, are under pressure to de-risk by cutting off ties with any client flagged as high-risk by international partners.

“American businesses dealing with sanctioned individuals could also face sanctions,” Nandlall warned, alluding to potential cascading effects on Guyana’s economy.

Not a Popularity Contest, AG Insists

While Mohamed remains popular in many communities due to his philanthropy, gold trading, and construction ventures, the AG made it clear that national security and financial credibility are on the line.

“This is not a popularity contest,” Nandlall emphasized. “It’s a matter of national security and financial integrity.”

A Growing Political Battle

The Attorney General’s remarks come amid rising public and political debate over Mohamed’s influence, wealth, and the implications of his potential election to parliament. His campaign has been marked by heavy grassroots engagement and social media visibility, even as questions about sanctions and financial scrutiny swirl.

While no formal sanctions have been announced, international warnings from unnamed diplomatic sources have fueled uncertainty about how Guyana’s foreign banking and trade relationships could shift if Mohamed assumes elected office.

What’s Next?

As election season heats up, the electorate is now faced with a critical question: Can Guyana afford the reputational and financial risk of electing a figure under global scrutiny, or will the country prioritize compliance, diplomacy, and stability?

This developing story is one to watch as Guyanese voters prepare to head to the polls.


