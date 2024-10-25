18 YEAR OLD MECHANIC KILLED IN MANDELA AVENUE ACCIDENT:POLICE REVIEWING CCTV FOOTAGE OF THE DEADLY INCIDENT

Police are currently reviewing closed-circuit television footage in hopes of identifying a group of bikers who may be responsible for the death of an 18-year-old mechanic. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to bring those involved to justice. Travis Chase has more on this developing story.
