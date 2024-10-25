LAWYER FOR BRUTAS COMPLAINS ABOUT ALLEGED FALSIFYING OF EVIDENCE, SAYS SOCU INVESTIGATORS ARE ABUSING AUTHORITY

An attorney representing a senior police officer under investigation for money laundering has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions, alleging that evidence has been falsified and that certain police officers were pressured into altering their witness statements. Travis Chase has more on this story.
