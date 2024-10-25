Friday, October 25, 2024
HomeNewsLAWYER FOR BRUTAS COMPLAINS ABOUT ALLEGED FALSIFYING OF EVIDENCE, SAYS SOCU INVESTIGATORS...
News

LAWYER FOR BRUTAS COMPLAINS ABOUT ALLEGED FALSIFYING OF EVIDENCE, SAYS SOCU INVESTIGATORS ARE ABUSING AUTHORITY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
468

An attorney representing a senior police officer under investigation for money laundering has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions, alleging that evidence has been falsified and that certain police officers were pressured into altering their witness statements. Travis Chase has more on this story.

Previous article
18 YEAR OLD MECHANIC KILLED IN MANDELA AVENUE ACCIDENT:POLICE REVIEWING CCTV FOOTAGE OF THE DEADLY INCIDENT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MARS’ ALLEGED KILLER CHARGED WITH MURDER – REMANDED TO PRISON UNTIL...

UG STUDENTS DEMAND A FULL RESUMPTION OF CLASSES