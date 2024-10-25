JAGDEO, ST8MENT INVESTMENT INC. DIFFER ON COMPLETION OF BAMIA PRIMARY SCHOOL

In a developing story, St8ment Investment Inc. announced on Wednesday that the unfinished Bamia Primary School is now almost complete. This follows a statement made last Thursday by General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic, Bharrat Jagdeo, who had told media operatives that the school was already completed. Antonio Dey has more on this update.
