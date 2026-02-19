Friday, February 20, 2026
HomeNewsGUYANA REJECTS VENEZUELA’S CHALLENGE TO ICJ CASE AS GENEVA AGREEMENT TURNS 60
NewsPolitics

GUYANA REJECTS VENEZUELA’S CHALLENGE TO ICJ CASE AS GENEVA AGREEMENT TURNS 60

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
127

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — On the 60th anniversary of the 1966 Geneva Agreement, Guyana has issued a firm rejection of Venezuela’s latest attempts to delegitimize the ongoing proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In a statement released on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the government described Venezuela’s assertions as “legally unfounded and misleading,” maintaining that the judicial route is the only lawful path to a final resolution.

The milestone anniversary comes amid heightened regional tensions, as Guyana continues to defend its sovereignty over the Essequibo region against intensifying claims from Caracas.

The Legal Bedrock: The Geneva Agreement (1966)

Signed on February 17, 1966, by the United Kingdom and Venezuela—and later acceded to by Guyana upon independence—the Geneva Agreement remains the primary legal framework for the controversy.

  • Purpose of the Agreement: Contrary to Venezuelan narratives, Guyana emphasizes that the Agreement was never intended to nullify the 1899 Arbitral Award. Instead, it established a peaceful mechanism to resolve the “controversy” that arose from Venezuela’s 1962 reversal of its long-standing acceptance of the 1899 boundary.
  • The Judicial Mandate: The Agreement authorizes the UN Secretary-General to select the means of settlement if negotiations fail. In 2018, Secretary-General António Guterres selected the ICJ, a decision Guyana maintains is binding on both parties.

Countering “Misleading” Claims

The Guyanese government addressed several specific assertions recently made by the Maduro administration:

  1. Status of the 1899 Award: Guyana reiterated that the 1899 Arbitral Award definitively established the land boundary, which was physically demarcated in 1905 and respected by both sides for over 60 years.
  2. ICJ Jurisdiction: While Venezuela has repeatedly objected to the Court’s jurisdiction, the ICJ has twice affirmed it—once in a landmark 2020 judgment and again in 2023.
  3. Provisional Measures: The Court has already issued orders to preserve the status quo and prevent actions that could escalate the dispute. Guyana maintains it is fully compliant and urges Venezuela to abandon its “unilateral” approach.

Timeline of the Controversy

YearMilestone
1899Arbitral Award establishes the Guyana-Venezuela border.
1962Venezuela reverses its position, claiming the 1899 Award is “null and void.”
1966The Geneva Agreement is signed to seek a peaceful resolution.
1990–2017The UN “Good Offices” process fails to resolve the issue.
2018The UN Secretary-General refers the case to the ICJ.
2023ICJ reaffirms its jurisdiction to hear the case on its merits.
202660th Anniversary of the Geneva Agreement.

A Call for International Law

As it commemorates six decades of the Geneva Agreement, Guyana has renewed its call for Venezuela to respect the authority of the ICJ and the peaceful judicial process. The government reaffirmed its commitment to defending its territorial integrity, stressing that the 160,000-square-kilometer Essequibo region remains an inseparable part of the Guyanese state.

“Guyana dismisses Venezuela’s assertions… describing them as legally unfounded and misleading. The Agreement expressly authorises a lawful process that culminates in a final and binding decision by the ICJ,” the government’s statement concluded.

Previous article
MAN DIES IN COLLISION WITH LORRY AT CORNELIA IDA
Next article
115 DRIVERS FINED, LICENSES SUSPENDED AS S.R.I.S CASES ADVANCE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

HINDS PROMISES NEW POWER STATION FOR BARTICA

AG NANDLALL APOLOGIZES FOR REMARKS AT STABROEK MARKET ABOUT CUFFY