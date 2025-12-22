YOUNG FATHER KILLED, POLICE PROBE INCONSISTENT STORY

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – A father of two was shot dead in Sophia late last night in a violent incident that has left a family shattered and investigators questioning the account given by a young man who was with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Dead is 27-year-old Xavier Fraser. Another male who was reportedly in his company was shot and has since been hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Sources close to the investigation have told Nightly News that Fraser’s friend has provided police with a version of events that is unclear and internally inconsistent, raising red flags for investigators as they piece together what led to the deadly attack.

Family members and close friends of the deceased say the narrative being circulated does not align with Fraser’s character or lifestyle, deepening their suspicion that key details surrounding the shooting are being withheld.

The friend has since been taken into police custody as questioning continues.

Residents in the Sophia community reported hearing multiple gunshots late last night. Moments later, Fraser was discovered lying motionless on the roadway, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police ranks responded to the scene shortly after receiving reports of the shooting and have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

As detectives continue their work, relatives of the slain father are pleading for clarity and justice, saying they want answers about what truly happened in the final moments before his life was cut short.

Like this: Like Loading...