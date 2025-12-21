Sunday, December 21, 2025
APNU MP URGES TRANSPARENCY ON GUYANA–US DEFENSE PACT AMID RISING REGIONAL TENSIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has called on the Government of Guyana to provide greater transparency regarding a recently reported defence agreement with the United States, amid heightened geopolitical tensions across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Several media outlets have reported that Guyana signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) with the United States on December 9, aimed at expanding joint military and defence cooperation. The reported agreement comes at a time of increasing regional uncertainty and security concerns.

APNU has acknowledged that such measures are often intended to support and safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, the opposition party has raised concerns about the lack of public disclosure and parliamentary engagement surrounding the agreement.

APNU Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Riaz Rupnarain, noted that while documents of this nature are not always suitable for full public release, the government has a responsibility to inform citizens about their significance.

“APNU is concerned that, despite the importance of the Strategic Operational Initiative, the government has chosen not to inform the public about its relevance and how it relates to national security, defence cooperation, and Guyana’s strategic standing in an increasingly challenging and complex regional context,” Rupnarain said.

He further expressed concern over the absence of a Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations, as well as the lack of opportunity for Members of Parliament to examine or debate the agreement at the parliamentary level. According to Rupnarain, these omissions risk undermining public confidence and raise questions about the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability—core principles of democratic governance.

In its statement, APNU outlined several key questions it believes require clarification:

  • What commitments, if any, were made to the United States under the SOI?
  • Does the agreement affect operational cooperation or grant access to Guyanese territory?
  • Is the SOI linked to future arrangements such as a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) or Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales system?
  • What safeguards are in place to protect Guyana’s sovereignty and the interests of its citizens?

APNU reaffirmed its support for strong and mutually beneficial international partnerships, particularly with major global powers, but stressed that such agreements must align with the rule of law and include meaningful public and parliamentary consultation.

The party is urging the government to formally lay the Statement of Intent before Parliament, describing this step as essential to ensuring transparency, accountability, and public trust in matters of national security and foreign policy.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
