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ONE IN CUSTODY AFTER 17-YEAR-OLD DIES IN CROAL STREET INCIDENT

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly stabbed during an incident involving a pair of scissors near the Route 40 Minibus Park on Croal Street, Georgetown.

Dead is Keroy Profit of Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.According to police, the incident occurred around 18:00h on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in the vicinity of the Route 40 Minibus Park.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Profit and another 17-year-old male, who were known to each other, were among a group of students when they allegedly became involved in horseplay.

During the incident, the other teen, who was reportedly armed with a pair of scissors, allegedly stabbed Profit to his neck.

The injured teenager was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he died while receiving medical treatment. His body was later taken to the hospital mortuary and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said CCTV footage from the area was reviewed and extracted as part of the investigation. Several persons were also questioned.The suspect, a 17-year-old of Cummings Park, “E” Field, Sophia, was arrested and remains in custody.Investigations are continuing.

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