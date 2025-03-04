Wednesday, March 5, 2025
WPA, V-PAC CALLS FOR UNITY AMONG GUYANESE AMID CONTINUOUS AGGRESSION FROM VENEZUELA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and the Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC) are urging national unity in the face of increasing threats from Venezuela. Both groups emphasize the need for a united front to safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty. More in this Dacia Richards report

