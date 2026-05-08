BUS DRIVERS TOLD TO STICK TO APPROVED FARES OR RISK COURT ACTION

HGP Nightly News – Minibus drivers and conductors in Region Three are being warned that they could face prosecution if they continue to demand more than the approved fare from passengers.

Inspector Naresh Khanoo, the Inspector in charge of traffic at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, issued the warning during an appearance on the programme Police and You, where he addressed complaints that some operators have been overcharging commuters.

Khanoo said there has been no official increase in minibus fares, even as some passengers continue to complain that drivers and conductors are demanding extra money. He said the approved fare remains in effect and operators are expected to comply with it.

According to the Traffic Inspector, rising fuel prices do not give minibus operators the authority to increase fares on their own.

“So far, I know the fare remains standard. I don’t know of any increase, but we do have reports of persons being overcharged,” Khanoo said.

He explained that traffic ranks have been speaking with minibus operators on a daily basis and reminding them that it is wrong to overcharge passengers. He said those daily engagements include minibus drivers, hire car operators and private vehicle drivers.

Khanoo warned that passengers who are asked to pay more than the approved fare should not ignore the matter. He urged commuters to take note of the bus number and report the incident to the nearest police station.

Once a report is made, he said, police can take a statement from the passenger, summon the driver and conductor, and place them before the court where necessary.

“We get the driver of that bus and the conductor, and we prosecute them and put them before the court,” he said.

The Traffic Inspector also reminded minibus operators that the approved fare structure must be displayed inside their vehicles in a place where passengers can clearly see it. He said failing to display the fare structure is also an offence.

Khanoo said ranks in the Vreed-en-Hoop area continue to inspect minibuses to ensure that fare structures are properly exhibited, especially those operating from organised parks and routes.

The issue has attracted renewed public attention after a video circulated on social media showing a senior citizen challenging a minibus operator over a fare demand. The video triggered concern about the treatment of elderly passengers and other commuters who may feel pressured to pay more than the required amount.

Khanoo said some drivers apologise when confronted by police, but he stressed that passengers still have the right to pursue formal action if they wish.

He said police cannot be present in every bus or at every stop, but operators must understand that exploiting passengers is unacceptable.

The message from traffic police is clear: the fare has not changed, passengers should not be forced to pay more, and any driver or conductor caught overcharging could be taken before the court.