GECOM SAYS STATEMENTS FROM OPPOSITION NOMINATED COMMISSIONERS ON ELECTION DAY ANNOUNCEMENT ARE “MISLEADING”

GECOM Denies Opposition Claims of Unilateral Action in 2025 Elections Date Decision

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Wednesday rejected claims by its three opposition-nominated commissioners that Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh acted unilaterally in discussions with President Irfaan Ali regarding the date for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Commissioners Vincent Alexander, Charles Corbin, and Desmond Trotman had earlier stated that they were blindsided by Singh’s engagement with the President, as discussions on GECOM’s work plan were still ongoing. They claimed there was no consensus on the commission’s readiness to conduct elections and accused the Chair of bypassing standard procedures.

However, in a strongly worded statement, GECOM described the allegations as “misleading” and clarified the sequence of events. According to the commission, Chairperson Singh received a call from President Ali on Friday, May 23, inquiring whether elections could be held within three months. Singh then consulted with Chief Election Officer (CEO) Vishnu Persaud before responding.

The CEO reportedly informed the Chair that a draft schedule of activities had been prepared in anticipation of early elections and that the Secretariat could be ready by June 1, 2025, allowing for elections by August 25—within the three-month timeline.

GECOM emphasized that what was referenced during the opposition commissioners’ press conference was not a finalized work plan. “The document in question was a schedule of activities, not a formal election work plan,” the commission stated. “It was discussed informally and subject to amendments based on further observations by commissioners.”

The body further asserted that the Chair’s actions were within her mandate and based on consultation with the CEO, not a unilateral decision. “This clarification should dispel the notion that the Chairman acted outside her authority,” GECOM stated.

The controversy arose following President Ali’s announcement during his Independence Day address that national elections would be held on September 1, 2025—a declaration that has since sparked significant political debate.

Like this: Like Loading...