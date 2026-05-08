HENRY BOYS MURDER TRIAL BEGINS,12-MEMBER JURY EMPANELED

Justice Delayed: 12-Member Jury Empaneled as Henry Cousins’ Murder Trial Finally Begins

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

NEW AMSTERDAM, BERBICE — Nearly six years after a crime that scarred the national psyche and ignited days of civil unrest, the trial for the murders of Isaiah and Joel Henry officially commenced on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The proceedings began at the Berbice High Court before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, marking a long-awaited milestone for the families of the two West Coast Berbice teenagers.

The brutal nature of the 2020 killings, which occurred in the Cotton Tree backdam, remains one of the most high-profile cases in Guyana’s recent judicial history.

The Accused and the Plea

The two men standing trial, 35-year-old Vinood Gopaul and 39-year-old Anil Sanchara, appeared virtually before the court. Both men entered firm “not guilty” pleas to the joint charges of murder.

The Victims: 19-year-old Joel Henry and his 16-year-old cousin, Isaiah Henry. Their mutilated bodies were discovered on September 6, 2020, a day after they had ventured into the backlands to pick coconuts.

19-year-old Joel Henry and his 16-year-old cousin, Isaiah Henry. Their mutilated bodies were discovered on September 6, 2020, a day after they had ventured into the backlands to pick coconuts. The Defense: Prominent attorney Dexter Todd is representing the accused. Todd has already signaled a vigorous defense, stating that the police’s evidence against his clients will be strictly tested under cross-examination.

Prominent attorney is representing the accused. Todd has already signaled a vigorous defense, stating that the police’s evidence against his clients will be strictly tested under cross-examination. The Prosecution: State Counsel Marisa Edwards is leading the case for the Crown and is expected to present a mountain of testimony.

A Massive Witness List

Given the complexity and the forensic nature of the investigation, the prosecution has indicated it will call approximately 44 witnesses. This list includes:

Medical Experts: To testify on the gruesome injuries and cause of death.

To testify on the gruesome injuries and cause of death. Forensic Investigators: Regarding DNA and scene-of-crime evidence.

Regarding DNA and scene-of-crime evidence. Relatives: Who were part of the initial search parties in September 2020.

Who were part of the initial search parties in September 2020. Police Ranks: Involved in the apprehension of the suspects and the recording of statements.

A Turbulent Path to Trial

The road to this week’s empaneling has been fraught with legal challenges. In 2021, the case faced a significant hurdle when one of the charges was briefly discontinued due to insufficient admissible evidence at the preliminary stage. However, following a review of the file, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reinstated the charges, asserting that the evidence was indeed sufficient for a jury to decide.

A Nation Watches

The Henry cousins’ murders became a flashpoint for discussions on race, security, and judicial transparency in Guyana. As the prosecution begins its opening arguments, the 12-member jury carries the heavy responsibility of navigating the evidence of a case that once brought the country to a standstill. Justice Morris-Ramlall has indicated that the court will proceed with diligence to ensure a fair trial for both the accused and the memory of the deceased.