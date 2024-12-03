Wednesday, December 4, 2024
WPA CALLS FOR SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC AUDIT AFTER DISTRIBUTION OF PROMISED $100,000 ONE-OFF CASH GRANT EXERCISE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Working Peoples Alliance (WPA) has called for a comprehensive social and economic audit to be conducted after the completion of the government’s promised $100,000 cash grant initiative. This call, made during a media conference on Monday, emphasizes the need for accountability and transparency in assessing the initiative’s impact on beneficiaries and the broader economy.

Dacia Richards provides more details on the WPA’s request and the potential implications of such an audit for public policy and financial oversight.

