WORLD TRADE CENTRE GEORGETOWN TO CONNECT LOCAL BUSINESSES TO GLOBAL MARKET

WORLD TRADE CENTRE GEORGETOWN TO LINK GUYANESE BUSINESSES TO GLOBAL MARKETS

In a landmark development for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) is preparing to officially open its doors — positioning Guyana as a new hub for global trade and investment.

During a guided media tour on Friday, Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo stated that the WTCG connects Guyana to a network of World Trade Centres across more than 300 cities worldwide, thereby unlocking access to major international business opportunities.

“We can access partners in the network to bring knowledge and information to Guyanese businesses who want to export — and help our counterparts learn about the Guyana market,” Samaroo explained.

The WTCG aims to empower entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes by supporting exports, diversification, and international partnerships, mainly as Guyana works to expand beyond its oil and gas economy.

“We want to help Guyanese businesses export, diversify, and depend less on oil,” Samaru emphasized, noting that the center will be key in building non-oil sectors and integrating Guyana more deeply into the global economy.

As part of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), the Georgetown facility joins a robust network that links businesses, developers, and economic agencies to promote global commerce.

Samaroo stated that the new center will serve as a bridge between local enterprises and international markets, providing Guyanese companies with the tools, training, and connections necessary to compete on the global stage.

