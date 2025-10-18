Saturday, October 18, 2025
HomeNewsCCJ PRESIDENT AMPLIFIED CALLS FOR APPOINTMENTS OF SUBSTANTIVE JUDICIAL LEADERSHIP
NewsPolitics

CCJ PRESIDENT AMPLIFIED CALLS FOR APPOINTMENTS OF SUBSTANTIVE JUDICIAL LEADERSHIP

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
177

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News|

CCJ PRESIDENT RENEWS CALL FOR SUBSTANTIVE CHANCELLOR AND CHIEF JUSTICE APPOINTMENTS IN GUYANA

President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Winston Anderson, has once again raised concerns about Guyana’s two-decade-long failure to appoint substantive judicial heads — a situation he says remains a significant concern for the judiciary.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Justice Anderson said confirmed appointees, not acting ones, should hold the offices of Chancellor and Chief Justice.

“I’m not speaking of any particular person, but the offices of Chancellor and Chief Justice ought to be occupied by persons who are confirmed,” he stated.

Justice Anderson noted that the constitutional requirement for both the President and the Opposition Leader to agree on the appointments has prolonged the stalemate. The last confirmed Chancellor, Justice Desiree Bernard, demitted office nearly 20 years ago, in 2005.

“That’s a pretty long time,” Justice Anderson remarked, while expressing optimism that both government and opposition are working toward resolving the issue.

Currently, Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire is serving as Chancellor, while Justice Navindra Singh is acting as Chief Justice, following Justice Yonette Cummings’ vacation leave.

Guyana has not had a confirmed Chancellor since 2005. It has had no substantive Chief Justice for more than a decade, a situation that legal experts say continues to undermine judicial stability and public confidence in the system.

“I hope by the next time I’m in Guyana, that matter would have been resolved,” Justice Anderson said.

Previous article
WORLD TRADE CENTRE GEORGETOWN TO CONNECT LOCAL BUSINESSES TO GLOBAL MARKET
Next article
SOD TURNED FOR MORE THAN US$50M CHATEAU MARGOT MALL
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

US EXIM BANK TO SUBMIT $660 M TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS...

PRESIDENT ALI HIGHLIGHTS AMBITIONS PLAN FOR GUYAN’S OIL SECTOR