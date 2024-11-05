WORKING PEOPLE’S ALLIANCE AMPLIFIES CALLS FOR A NEW VOTERS LIST AHEAD OF 2025 GENERAL & REGIONAL ELECTIONS

The Working People’s Alliance has called for the creation of a brand new voters list and has expressed support for the use of biometrics in the voting process. According to the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. David Hinds, these measures are crucial for enhancing the transparency and integrity of elections in Guyana. Dacia Richards has more on the party’s stance and proposed electoral reforms.
