FAILURE TO ADDRESS CURRENT ELECTORAL FLAWS SHOULD NOT JEOPARDIZE 2025 POLLS – HUGHES WARNS

Nigel Hughes, an Attorney at Law and leader of the Alliance For Change, has voiced a strong position on the need for urgent reform of Guyana’s electoral system. Hughes emphasizes that the current system is severely flawed and requires immediate attention to ensure fair and transparent elections. Antonio Dey provides more details in his report on this pressing issue.
