By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Ahead of the global observance of International Men’s Day on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Women and Gender Equality Commission (WGEC) hosted its 2026 International Men’s Day Forum on Tuesday, November 17, under the theme “The Future is Everyone”—spotlighting men’s emotional well-being, unspoken personal struggles, and vital societal contributions beyond traditional roles as providers and protectors.

Bringing together gender advocates, education leaders, and workforce development officials, the forum underscored the urgency of dismantling rigid stereotypes of masculinity that discourage men and boys from expressing vulnerability, seeking mental and emotional support, or speaking openly about personal challenges.

Breaking the Silence: Challenging Traditional Perceptions of Masculinity

Addressing participants at Tuesday’s forum, WGEC Director Renata Chuck-A-Sang emphasized the importance of recognizing men’s positive contributions to families, communities, and national development while creating safe spaces for emotional honesty:

Rethinking Silent Endurance: Discussions centered on challenging outdated societal expectations that pressure men to carry every financial, emotional, and familial burden in silence without seeking help.

Discussions centered on challenging outdated societal expectations that pressure men to carry every financial, emotional, and familial burden in silence without seeking help. Inclusive Gender Equality: Guided by the theme “The Future is Everyone,” speakers noted that genuine gender equality requires listening to men’s voices, respecting their struggles, and supporting men and boys year-round to reach their full potential.

“For men… rethinking that the man has to carry every burden silently.” — Renata Chuck-A-Sang, Director of the Women and Gender Equality Commission

Academic Access and Technical Training: Pathways to Growth and Employability

Alongside emotional and social well-being, speakers highlighted education and workforce readiness as practical pillars for empowering Guyanese men:

Higher Education & Personal Growth: Lisa Erskine , Programme Manager for the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) , emphasized the value of accessible academic programs and initiatives that foster equality, understanding, and meaningful support for men pursuing personal growth and enhanced employability.

, Programme Manager for the , emphasized the value of accessible academic programs and initiatives that foster equality, understanding, and meaningful support for men pursuing personal growth and enhanced employability. Technical & Vocational Mastery: Richard Maughn, Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), stressed the importance of recognizing men’s role as a foundation of the home while encouraging men to acquire practical technical and vocational skills tailored to both immediate labour market demands and long-term economic shifts.

“When we enroll… personal growth… improve employability.” — Lisa Erskine, Programme Manager, Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL)

“Our short-term programmes deal with [the] immediate need of the labour market; our long-term programmes see the future… Determine that skill today, achieve it and have it.” — Richard Maughn, Chief Executive Officer, Board of Industrial Training (BIT)

As Guyana prepares to mark International Men’s Day on November 19, forum organizers affirmed that honoring men means celebrating their daily resilience, supporting their mental and emotional health, and equipping them with the skills to thrive alongside women and families across the nation.