By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Ahead of the bustling holiday shopping rush, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched its 62-day Christmas Policing Plan, deploying 297 ranks across 177 strategic locations in Regional Division 4A (Georgetown) to prevent crime, manage heavy traffic flows, and maintain public confidence.

The heightened security operation commenced on Sunday, November 15, 2026, and will run continuously through Friday, January 15, 2027. Outlining the Division 4A operational strategy at a press briefing on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Simon McBean stated that the campaign centers on three core priorities: protecting people, keeping the city moving, and maintaining public confidence.

Operational Scope: Multi-Modal Patrols Across 15 Policing Sectors

Regional Division 4A serves an estimated resident population of 130,000 people across seven police stations and 13 outposts—a footprint that experiences a substantial surge in daily foot and vehicular traffic during the festive season.

To meet those increased demands, the GPF has divided the jurisdiction into 15 policing sectors, each supervised by a dedicated sector commander and supported by weekly crime intelligence assessments to guide daily resource allocation:

Traffic Management and Public Safety Advisories

Alongside anti-crime patrols, Deputy Commissioner McBean detailed targeted measures to ease congestion and safeguard shoppers and motorists:

Traffic Enforcement & DUI Warnings: Traffic ranks will be stationed at major junctions, congested shopping corridors, and key transport hubs. Motorists are urged to leave home early, obey posted speed limits, comply with police directions, and strictly refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Traffic ranks will be stationed at major junctions, congested shopping corridors, and key transport hubs. Motorists are urged to leave home early, obey posted speed limits, comply with police directions, and strictly refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Crime Prevention Tips for Shoppers: Residents are advised to secure mobile phones, wallets, and valuables, avoid displaying large sums of cash in public, and utilize cashless payment options wherever possible. Members of the public are also encouraged to report suspicious activity immediately to police rather than confronting suspected offenders themselves.