By HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed will remain incarcerated at the Lusignan Prison after the Demerara High Court dismissed the legal challenge seeking to overturn the Magistrates’ Court decision that denied him bail.

Delivering her written judgment following Tuesday’s substantive hearing, High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif ruled that the applicant failed to establish the legal grounds necessary for the High Court to interfere with Magistrate Abigail Gibbs’ October 30 remand decision—while issuing a pointed judicial warning that court rulings must not be distorted or deployed as political weapons.

Core Holdings of the High Court Judgment

In declining to quash the lower court’s refusal of bail, Justice Chandra-Hanif addressed both the strict legal threshold governing judicial review and the broader public discourse surrounding the high-profile proceedings:

Insufficient Legal Grounds for Judicial Interference: In her written ruling, Justice Chandra-Hanif found that the applicant did not satisfy the legal requirements necessary to justify High Court intervention in Magistrate Gibbs’ exercise of discretion—meaning the Court was not persuaded that sufficient grounds existed to overturn the refusal of bail.

In her written ruling, Justice Chandra-Hanif found that the applicant did not satisfy the legal requirements necessary to justify High Court intervention in Magistrate Gibbs’ exercise of discretion—meaning the Court was not persuaded that sufficient grounds existed to overturn the refusal of bail. Warning Against Political Distortion: Alongside her legal determination, Justice Chandra-Hanif issued a strong admonition against politicizing the judiciary, declaring plainly that court decisions must not become political weapons.

Alongside her legal determination, Justice Chandra-Hanif issued a strong admonition against politicizing the judiciary, declaring plainly that court decisions must not become political weapons. Continued Remand at Lusignan Prison: As a result of the dismissal, Magistrate Gibbs’ October 30 remand order stands, keeping Mohamed behind bars at the Lusignan Prison pending the determination of the substantive Cybercrime Act proceedings.

Background to the Judicial Review Proceedings

The High Court action—initiated via judicial review by Mohamed’s mother, Bonita Mohamed—challenged Magistrate Abigail Gibbs’ October 30 decision to refuse bail on a Cybercrime Act charge involving the alleged unauthorized obtaining and sharing of police surveillance footage. Following Friday’s refusal of interim bail and Tuesday’s fast-tracked substantive arguments, Justice Chandra-Hanif’s written judgment brings the High Court judicial review challenge to a close.