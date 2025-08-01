Friday, August 1, 2025
HomeArticlesWIN GOES TO WAR: CLAIMS BANKS, BUSINESSES USED TO CRUSH PARTY— CALLS...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

WIN GOES TO WAR: CLAIMS BANKS, BUSINESSES USED TO CRUSH PARTY— CALLS FOR NATIONAL BOYCOTT

By HGPTV
0
592

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — August 1, 2025

In an explosive statement released on Emancipation Day, the political party We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) has accused the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) government of using state intimidation and corporate collusion to silence dissent—and has launched a national boycott in response.

Calling the moves a “coordinated attack on democracy,” WIN claims that two major banks—Demerara Bank and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI)—have terminated the accounts of WIN candidates without explanation. The party believes this is part of a broader campaign of economic and political sabotage.

“This is not an accident,” the statement said. “It is a clear, calculated, and cowardly attack on a legitimate political movement contesting elections in its own homeland.”

WIN says the current administration has crossed a dangerous threshold. “When the government begins to punish people for opposing it, and when corporations start acting as political enforcers, you are no longer in a democracy. You are in a dictatorship,” the party charged.

Beyond the banking sector, WIN also named Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), The Beharry Group, KFC, and Pizza Hut as businesses it believes are aligned with the government’s efforts to marginalize alternative political voices. The party is calling on all Guyanese to boycott these companies, warning that corporate silence in the face of political pressure is complicity.

“This is about every citizen who values their right to think freely, speak freely, vote freely, and associate freely,” the statement said. “The Constitution of Guyana protects these rights. And when corporations undermine them, they undermine the foundation of the nation.”

The fiery declaration describes the PPPC government as “vindictive” and “venomous,” accusing it of replacing governance with bullying and eroding the freedoms Guyanese have long fought to protect. It also raises concerns that the government has begun using fear—both economic and social—to crush political opposition.

“If people are afraid to speak, if they worry they’ll lose their jobs or their bank accounts because they support the opposition, then we are no longer a free country,” WIN warned.

The party framed its resistance as a defense of democracy and called on Guyanese across race, class, and creed to unite in pushing back.

“This is not just about WIN. This is about the future of Guyana. If we stay silent now, we may soon find ourselves in a country where elections are meaningless and opposition is criminalized.”

Despite the setbacks, WIN says it remains undeterred.

“We will not back down. We will not be bullied. We will not be silenced.”

The party’s final message was clear: “To the PPPC regime and their corporate enablers—we say your reign of fear ends now. Let the boycott begin.”

Previous article
GTUC CRIES SABOTAGE AFTER SECOND FIRE DESTROYS HEADQUARTERS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Police investigating “altercation” between customer, Security officer at GTT Retail Store

Guyana records 170th COVID-19 related death