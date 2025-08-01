WIN GOES TO WAR: CLAIMS BANKS, BUSINESSES USED TO CRUSH PARTY— CALLS FOR NATIONAL BOYCOTT

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — August 1, 2025

In an explosive statement released on Emancipation Day, the political party We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) has accused the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) government of using state intimidation and corporate collusion to silence dissent—and has launched a national boycott in response.

Calling the moves a “coordinated attack on democracy,” WIN claims that two major banks—Demerara Bank and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI)—have terminated the accounts of WIN candidates without explanation. The party believes this is part of a broader campaign of economic and political sabotage.

“This is not an accident,” the statement said. “It is a clear, calculated, and cowardly attack on a legitimate political movement contesting elections in its own homeland.”

WIN says the current administration has crossed a dangerous threshold. “When the government begins to punish people for opposing it, and when corporations start acting as political enforcers, you are no longer in a democracy. You are in a dictatorship,” the party charged.

Beyond the banking sector, WIN also named Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), The Beharry Group, KFC, and Pizza Hut as businesses it believes are aligned with the government’s efforts to marginalize alternative political voices. The party is calling on all Guyanese to boycott these companies, warning that corporate silence in the face of political pressure is complicity.

“This is about every citizen who values their right to think freely, speak freely, vote freely, and associate freely,” the statement said. “The Constitution of Guyana protects these rights. And when corporations undermine them, they undermine the foundation of the nation.”

The fiery declaration describes the PPPC government as “vindictive” and “venomous,” accusing it of replacing governance with bullying and eroding the freedoms Guyanese have long fought to protect. It also raises concerns that the government has begun using fear—both economic and social—to crush political opposition.

“If people are afraid to speak, if they worry they’ll lose their jobs or their bank accounts because they support the opposition, then we are no longer a free country,” WIN warned.

The party framed its resistance as a defense of democracy and called on Guyanese across race, class, and creed to unite in pushing back.

“This is not just about WIN. This is about the future of Guyana. If we stay silent now, we may soon find ourselves in a country where elections are meaningless and opposition is criminalized.”

Despite the setbacks, WIN says it remains undeterred.

“We will not back down. We will not be bullied. We will not be silenced.”

The party’s final message was clear: “To the PPPC regime and their corporate enablers—we say your reign of fear ends now. Let the boycott begin.”

