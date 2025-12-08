WIN EXPOSES “INHUMANE” CONDITIONS AT AMERINDIAN HOSTEL AS MINISTER DEFENDS GOV’T RESPONSE

GEORGETOWN – Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party, Azruddin Mohamed, says he and several WIN parliamentarians visited the Princess Street Amerindian Hostel on Sunday after residents reached out with urgent pleas for help. According to WIN, those staying at the facility described conditions as overcrowded, deteriorating, and unsafe.

WIN has claimed that moments after their arrival, the hostel’s warden asked them to leave, allegedly stating that the instruction “came from the PPP.” The party says this raised further questions about transparency and accountability in the management of the facility.

WIN contends that Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne arrived more than an hour later, meeting with residents who had begun airing their complaints publicly. During the visit, residents reportedly listed issues including a lack of proper ventilation, worn bedding, unsanitary washrooms requiring buckets to flush, limited cleaning supplies, unreliable water pressure, and the presence of rodents.

Some claimed that conditions have led to health concerns, including skin infections. Mohamed questioned the Minister on when the issues would be addressed but says no clear timeline was provided. WIN also alleges that residents believe prior complaints went unanswered, leading the party to argue that longstanding concerns are only now being acknowledged after public exposure.

During the exchange, Mohamed questioned whether any future repairs could involve her husband, who he claimed previously received government contracts. The Minister responded that she saw no issue with him benefitting if he were awarded the work. Her comment has prompted questions from WIN, who argue that government contracts must be handled with the highest standards of accountability.

There has been no evidence presented that the Minister has interfered in procurement processes, and she has not been accused of any legal wrongdoing.

The Minister has maintained that the government continues to support the hostel and said she would follow up on concerns, while rejecting the narrative that residents were being neglected. WIN insists that its intervention is aimed at ensuring Indigenous families are treated with dignity, and says it will continue pressing for urgent improvements.

The party argues that the hostel plays a crucial role for those traveling from the hinterland and must meet basic standards of care and comfort.

