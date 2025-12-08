Monday, December 8, 2025
BOLD INTRUDER SLIPS INTO HOME AFFAIRS MINISTRY AND ESCAPES

By HGPTV
0
111

GEORGETOWN – Authorities have confirmed that an intruder gained unauthorized access to the Ministry of Home Affairs around 04:00 hours on Monday, December 8, 2025.

According to the Ministry, security staff monitoring CCTV cameras spotted the individual moving inside the building and immediately raised an alarm. A security officer reportedly attempted to intercept the intruder, but the person escaped before they could be detained.

The Guyana Police Force was called to the scene shortly afterward and has since launched a full investigation into the incident. Officials have not yet disclosed what areas of the Ministry were accessed or whether anything was removed during the intrusion.

The Ministry says additional security measures are being implemented as the probe continues and has assured the public that further details will be shared once more information is available.

The incident was first acknowledged in a statement released via the Ministry’s official Facebook page.

HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

