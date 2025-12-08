AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA EXPOSÉ; MINISTER ANNOUNCES NEW AMERINDIAN HOSTEL FOR 2026

GOVERNMENT – Government is now racing to assure Indigenous communities that they have not been forgotten, as Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne revealed that a brand-new Amerindian Hostel for those traveling to Georgetown will finally break ground in 2026.

The design is complete, the land is secured, and the money is already tucked into next year’s national budget.But the timing of this announcement has not gone unnoticed. Just hours earlier, opposition party WIN had blasted the deplorable state of the current facility, releasing photos that triggered public outrage and embarrassment for the administration.

Beds crammed together, deteriorating infrastructure, and overcrowded conditions fueled accusations that Indigenous people had been sidelined despite Guyana’s booming oil wealth. Moments later, Minister Browne rushed to assure the country that “no one is being neglected,” revealing the new hostel plans.

This sudden urgency comes after years of mounting complaints. The current hostel, the primary refuge for patients, parents, and students traveling from the hinterland, has long been overwhelmed by demand. Yet despite billions spent in recent budgets on Amerindian development, tractors, ICT hubs, solar panels, village grants, this essential, heavily-used facility remained untouched.With that history in mind, the announcement has raised eyebrows.

If Indigenous support is a top priority, critics are asking, why wasn’t the hostel upgraded much sooner? Why did it take public pressure and viral photos to spark action?

Minister Browne maintains that the government has always ensured an open-door policy at the hostel, promising no one is ever turned away. She said she has visited multiple times, ordered smaller improvements, and continues to work with management until construction begins next year.

For Indigenous families who must travel long distances for healthcare, schooling, and services only available in Georgetown, the new hostel represents more than a building, it represents dignity.

But while hope is rising, many will reserve applause until they see equipment on the ground and real change underway. For now, one thing is certain: the spotlight is firmly on the government, and the public will be watching to ensure this promise is finally kept.

Like this: Like Loading...