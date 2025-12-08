Monday, December 8, 2025
HomeArticlesAFTER SOCIAL MEDIA EXPOSÉ; MINISTER ANNOUNCES NEW AMERINDIAN HOSTEL FOR 2026
ArticlesFINANCEHealthInfrastructureNewsPolitics

AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA EXPOSÉ; MINISTER ANNOUNCES NEW AMERINDIAN HOSTEL FOR 2026

By HGPTV
0
964

GOVERNMENT – Government is now racing to assure Indigenous communities that they have not been forgotten, as Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne revealed that a brand-new Amerindian Hostel for those traveling to Georgetown will finally break ground in 2026.

The design is complete, the land is secured, and the money is already tucked into next year’s national budget.But the timing of this announcement has not gone unnoticed. Just hours earlier, opposition party WIN had blasted the deplorable state of the current facility, releasing photos that triggered public outrage and embarrassment for the administration.

Beds crammed together, deteriorating infrastructure, and overcrowded conditions fueled accusations that Indigenous people had been sidelined despite Guyana’s booming oil wealth. Moments later, Minister Browne rushed to assure the country that “no one is being neglected,” revealing the new hostel plans.

This sudden urgency comes after years of mounting complaints. The current hostel, the primary refuge for patients, parents, and students traveling from the hinterland, has long been overwhelmed by demand. Yet despite billions spent in recent budgets on Amerindian development, tractors, ICT hubs, solar panels, village grants, this essential, heavily-used facility remained untouched.With that history in mind, the announcement has raised eyebrows.

If Indigenous support is a top priority, critics are asking, why wasn’t the hostel upgraded much sooner? Why did it take public pressure and viral photos to spark action?

Minister Browne maintains that the government has always ensured an open-door policy at the hostel, promising no one is ever turned away. She said she has visited multiple times, ordered smaller improvements, and continues to work with management until construction begins next year.

For Indigenous families who must travel long distances for healthcare, schooling, and services only available in Georgetown, the new hostel represents more than a building, it represents dignity.

But while hope is rising, many will reserve applause until they see equipment on the ground and real change underway. For now, one thing is certain: the spotlight is firmly on the government, and the public will be watching to ensure this promise is finally kept.

Previous article
FORMER COMMMANDER SAWH SAYS U.S. SANCTIONS BUILT ON ‘LIES AND BAD INTELLIGENCE’
Next article
WIN EXPOSES “INHUMANE” CONDITIONS AT AMERINDIAN HOSTEL AS MINISTER DEFENDS GOV’T RESPONSE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FGM DEMANDS PROBE INTO BALLOT BOX TAMPERING: ‘THE PEOPLE’S WILL HAS...

RATE OF VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN IN GUYANA CONTINUES TO RISE