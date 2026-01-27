Tuesday, January 27, 2026
HomeArticlesWORKERS GET AN AVERAGE OF $2,500 MORE A MONTH AS TAX THRESHOLD...
ArticlesBUDGET 2026FINANCENewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

WORKERS GET AN AVERAGE OF $2,500 MORE A MONTH AS TAX THRESHOLD EDGES UP

By HGPTV
0
967

HGP Nightly News – Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh says Budget 2026 will lift the monthly income tax threshold to $140,000, up from $130,000 last year, a move he argues is aimed at putting more money into workers’ pockets as the government rolls out its new term agenda.

Based on the government’s own framing, the increase is expected to remove about 5,000 people from the tax net and inject more than $2 billion in additional disposable income into households. Still, for many workers who fall just above the threshold, the headline shift translates into a relatively modest change in take-home pay: the $10,000 adjustment works out to roughly $2,500 more per month per person in tax relief.

The threshold was last raised in Budget 2025, when the government moved it to $130,000 and said that change delivered $18 billion in disposable income while taking around 60,000 persons out of the tax net. The 2026 adjustment, while smaller, continues that same policy direction of easing the PAYE burden incrementally.

The announcement also lands in the middle of a wider debate over what “enough” looks like. In the lead-up to the 2026 budget, the Private Sector Commission publicly signalled it was pushing for a higher threshold of $160,000 per month, arguing that workers need greater breathing room amid cost-of-living pressures.

And on the campaign trail last year, tax relief featured prominently across the political divide. APNU, for instance, campaigned on a far more dramatic proposal, promising to raise the threshold to $400,000 monthly, a figure that now sharpens the contrast between major-party pledges and the government’s more incremental approach.

For now, the government’s position is that the latest increase is another step in a steady tax-relief track, even as critics and stakeholders continue to press the question many workers will be asking this week: is a $10,000 threshold bump, and about $2,500 more a month, enough to meaningfully change life for ordinary households?

Previous article
FROM AURORA TO OKO: NEW PROJECTS POINT TO A GOLD RUSH-STYLE UPSWING
Next article
GOV’T RAISES SCHOOL CASH SUPPORT, BUT NOT TO LEVELS PROMISED ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FREE EXAMS! GOV’T TO REIMBURSE STUDENTS FOR UP TO EIGHT CSEC...

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? POLICE HUNT SUSPECT IN $5.7M VREED-EN-HOOP...