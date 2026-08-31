WIN, APNU TO CONSULT MEMBERSHIP AS PARTIES EXPLORE POLITICAL COOPERATION

HGP Nightly News – HGP Nightly News – The political discussions between We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) are set to continue, with both sides agreeing to consult their respective leadership and membership before establishing teams to develop a framework for future cooperation.

The decision followed a meeting on Monday, August 24, between delegations led by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed for WIN and APNU Chairman and PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton.

The meeting addressed several matters of mutual concern, including the appointment of commissioners to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), electoral scrutineers, the ongoing impasse affecting the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council and nominations to the Local Government Commission.

According to a joint statement issued by the parties, the discussions were cordial and focused largely on developing general and specific guidelines that could govern future engagement between WIN and APNU.

WIN will now consult with its leadership and membership on whether to appoint a three-member team to work with a similar three-member team from APNU.

APNU, meanwhile, will consult with the other parties within its coalition before selecting its representatives.

The parties stressed that no final decisions were reached on the substantive issues discussed during Monday’s meeting.

The consultations are expected to determine the next step in efforts to establish a more structured framework for political engagement between the two sides.