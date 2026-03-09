Monday, March 9, 2026
HomeArticlesLONG-CREEK WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH, HUSBAND TURNS KNIFE ON HIMSELF BUT LIVES
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

LONG-CREEK WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH, HUSBAND TURNS KNIFE ON HIMSELF BUT LIVES

By HGPTV
0
250

HGP Nightly News – An 18-year relationship that should have been a lifetime ended in violence Sunday morning, leaving a mother of six dead and her reputed husband hospitalized after he reportedly turned the knife on himself. Caslene Toney, 39, was found lying in a pool of blood beneath her home at Long Creek, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

She had been stabbed 12 times. The man accused of killing her is Maurice Hughes, 65, a welder with whom she had shared nearly two decades. They had six children together, aged 18 down to just three years old. It was Toney’s sister who made the gruesome discovery sometime after 6 a.m.

According to police, the sister told investigators that Hughes had come to her home around 6:06 a.m. and called out to her. When she looked outside, she saw him walking away into the Long Creek backlands, a knife in his hand. A chill ran through her. Something was wrong.

She rushed to Toney’s home and found her sister’s body near the front steps, under the house. Police arrived and documented the extent of the violence.

The wounds told a horrific story: below the left breast, to the right breast, both sides of the chin, the right side of the neck, twice to the back of the neck, three times to the upper right back, once to the middle of the lower back, once to the right armpit.

Investigators recovered a blood-stained brown-handled knife a short distance from the body. It is believed to be the murder weapon. Toney’s body was removed to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

Meanwhile, police acting on information located Hughes in the Long Creek backlands. He was armed with a knife and had already inflicted wounds on himself. Officers said he was threatening to take his own life.

They managed to restrain him and confiscate the weapon. Hughes was taken to McKenzie Hospital, where he was treated for a major stab wound to the centre of his abdomen and multiple lacerations.

He remains hospitalized.

Previous article
GUYSUCO CLAIMS ROSE HALL HITS HIGHEST FIGURES SINCE 2023 RESTART
Next article
MOHAMED SLAMS “UNACCEPTABLE” STATE OF MAHAICONY HOSTEL
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MOCHA SQUATTERS PLEAD FOR FAIR RELOCATION AS WIN MPs VISIT COMMUNITY

160 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana within 24 hours