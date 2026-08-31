GGMC TAKES GOLD DECLARATION SERVICES CLOSER TO MINING COMMUNITIES

HGP Nightly News – Miners in remote areas are gaining easier access to gold declaration services as the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) expands its presence in communities with significant mining activity.

The commission has been establishing additional offices in key mining districts while deploying officials to areas where permanent offices cannot be maintained.

According to GGMC Policy Planning and Coordination Officer Omkar Lochan, officials are also travelling to mining communities on designated days to allow miners to declare their gold without having to travel long distances.

Licensed gold dealers and traders are also providing access to authorised channels across the mining districts, with more than 30 licensed traders currently operating throughout the country.

Lochan said the measures are intended to make the declaration and sale of gold through legitimate channels more accessible to miners.

Gold remains an important source of foreign exchange for Guyana, making compliance with declaration requirements significant to the wider economy.

The GGMC is also encouraging small and medium-scale miners to remain engaged with the sector, including through opportunities to access mining lands via lotteries.

Lochan said the commission will continue working to support miners while expanding access to the services needed to operate within the legal framework.