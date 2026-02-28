Sunday, March 1, 2026
 WIN ACCUSES APNU OF COLLUDING WITH PPP TO EXCLUDE THEM FROM REGIONAL REPRESENTATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The internal friction within Guyana’s opposition has reached a boiling point as the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party leveled explosive allegations against A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). In a press conference held on Friday, February 27, 2026, WIN representatives accused APNU of collaborating with their common political rival, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), to systematically exclude WIN from regional leadership and committee roles.

The accusations highlight a significant fracture in the opposition landscape, specifically regarding how power is shared in regions where WIN holds a stronger electoral mandate than APNU.

The Region 3 “Majority” Dispute

The most glaring example cited by WIN involves Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). Member of Parliament Duarte Hetsberger pointed out a perceived democratic anomaly in the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

  • The Numbers: WIN currently holds five seats in the Region 3 opposition bloc, while APNU holds four.
  • The Allegation: Hetsberger claimed that the Regional Executive Officer (REO) and the Chairman (both PPP-aligned) bypassed the majority WIN representatives to favor APNU nominees for regional positions.
  • The Pattern: Similar “cooperative” patterns between APNU and PPP were reportedly observed in Regions 4, 8, and 10, effectively freezing WIN—the largest opposition bloc—out of structural leadership.

Qualification vs. Legal Mandate

Opposition Chief Whip Tabitha Sarabo-Halley addressed rumors that WIN representatives were being excluded due to a lack of technical or academic qualifications.

  • Legal Standing: Sarabo-Halley clarified that the law does not require community representatives to have degrees to sit on regional committees. “Once elected by voters, representatives are entitled to committee placement,” she stated, emphasizing that competency assessments are not a legal prerequisite for council representation.
  • Proportional Representation: While proportional representation is practiced at the committee level, Sarabo-Halley noted that no legislation mandates it for the Shadow Cabinet, which remains at the Opposition Leader’s sole discretion.

Stalled Negotiations and Resignations

The tension extends beyond regional committees to the composition of the Shadow Ministries.

  • Portfolio Disagreements: Informal talks between WIN and APNU (represented by Ganesh Mahipaul) have reportedly stalled. The dispute centers on the number of shadow positions allocated to WIN versus the specific, high-influence portfolios they desire.
  • Resignation Demands: Both Halley and Hetsberger insisted that commissioners appointed before the recent political shifts (which saw Azruddin Mohamed become Opposition Leader) should resign. They argue this is necessary to allow the current leadership to make new nominations in line with legal requirements.

Impact on Upcoming Elections

Sarabo-Halley issued a stern warning regarding the functionality of various commissions. She noted that the refusal to acknowledge certain commissioners is hampering the work of the commissions, which could have dire consequences for the preparation and execution of the upcoming Local Government Elections.

WIN’s Proposed Next Steps:

  1. Renewed Consultation: Demand inclusive talks between the Opposition Leader and the President.
  2. Legal Action: If consensus on committee placement and commissioner recognition is not reached, WIN is prepared to pursue legal action to resolve the disputes.

“The chair’s refusal to acknowledge certain commissioners hampers commission functions and could affect upcoming elections. If consensus remains elusive, legal action may be necessary,” Tabitha Sarabo-Halley concluded.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
© HGPTV 2024

