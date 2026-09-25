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“WHEN YOU COME, IT’S TOO LATE” — ANTHONY URGES MEN TO GET CHECKED

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Too many Guyanese men are seeking medical help only after prostate cancer has advanced, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has warned, as the disease becomes the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the country.

Speaking at a symposium for pharmacists, Anthony urged men to discuss screening with a healthcare professional instead of waiting for symptoms to become severe.

“You don’t come, and when you come it’s too late,” he said.

Anthony reported that 704 people had been diagnosed with cancer between January and September 2026. He said the growing number of diagnoses also reflects improvements in Guyana’s ability to detect the disease. At the launch of PinkTOBER 2026, he identified prostate cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer this year, ahead of breast cancer.

The minister has previously said that nearly 600 prostate biopsies were performed over the preceding year, with approximately 400 returning positive results. Earlier detection, he said, gives patients a better opportunity to enter care and receive treatment.

Anthony called on pharmacists to use their nationwide reach to encourage cancer awareness, including uptake of the HPV vaccine. The appeal comes as organisers prepare for PinkTOBER’s October campaign, which will promote screening and highlight support for patients and their families.

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