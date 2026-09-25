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Major Upgrades To Park And Sports Facilities For Leopold Street

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Under ‘Building Out Communities’ Initiative

By Shenecka Paul | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The urban community of Leopold Street in South Georgetown is poised for a significant structural and recreational enhancement following announcements by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Speaking during an on-site walk-through and community consultation, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand confirmed that modern recreational and athletic infrastructure will be constructed to provide children, youths, and families with a dedicated, safe environment for community recreation.

The developmental initiative forms part of the government’s broader “Building Out Communities” campaign, aligned directly with the executive-led “Re-imagining our Capital City” master plan designed to modernize Georgetown’s urban core while restoring municipal spaces.

The Mansfield Recreational Complex: Multi-Sport Blueprint

The central anchor of the infrastructural intervention is the Mansfield area, situated in close proximity to Leopold Street, which has been earmarked for comprehensive redevelopment:

  • Integrated Multi-Sport Design: The Ministry has finalized the structural blueprint, which consolidates several disparate recreational elements into a unified community hub.
  • Facilities Roster: The approved design incorporates a modernized children’s play park, a dedicated tennis court, an upgraded football field, and a standard basketball court.
  • Community Cohesion: Minister Manickchand highlighted that aggregating these sports assets into a single secure zone aims to deter youth from antisocial activities, promote physical fitness, and restore social trust across neighborhood blocks.

“So the idea is to be able to give to your community a ground that works, a ground where your young people can come out and enjoy community, where your young people could come out and play and sweat and get to know each other better, in an health environment,” Minister Manickchand told residents during the walk-through.

‘Re-imagining Our Capital City’: Heritage, Youth, and Elderly Care

Minister Manickchand explained that the revitalization of the Leopold Street and Mansfield corridor operates within the state’s broader urban renewal campaign, titled “Re-imagining our Capital City.”

The initiative is engineered to balance aggressive urban modernization with heritage conservation, targeting specific improvements in sanitation, architectural preservation, and municipal leisure infrastructure:

  • Protecting Architectural Heritage: The capital plan prioritizes the restoration and safeguarding of historic Georgetown landmarks, maintaining their cultural and architectural significance.
  • Inclusive Spaces for Seniors: The master plan mandates the design of quiet, green public parks specifically structured for senior citizens to gather, relax, and socialize safely.
  • Empowering Urban Youth: By rehabilitating community grounds in traditionally underserved neighborhoods like Leopold Street, the administration aims to guarantee that inner-city children have equal access to sporting facilities and developmental opportunities.

“Transformation of Georgetown is going to see us holding our historic buildings, the history, the value in those buildings,” Minister Manickchand affirmed. “It’s going to see us create a city where we celebrate our culture, history and architecture, and we look after our elderly and give them spaces where they can gather and be and reminisce on the beauty of their lives.”

Technical teams from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development are scheduled to commence ground preparations at the Mansfield site in the coming weeks as procurement for the civil works advances.

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