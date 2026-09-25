FLAMES ENGULF ROBB STREET BOUTIQUE

HGP Nightly News – Firefighters battled a blaze at Update Trendz Setter Boutique on Robb Street, Georgetown, after arriving to find the building fully engulfed in flames, according to the Guyana Fire Service.

Crews from the Headquarters, Campbellville and Eccles fire stations were dispatched to the property at Lot 84 Robb Street with two water tenders, three water carriers and an ambulance.

The Fire Service said firefighters brought the blaze under control and extinguished it. They remained at the scene to put out hotspots and prevent the fire from reigniting.

Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond was present during the firefighting operation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.