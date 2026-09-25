GCCI: Prioritize Guyanese contractors in oil jobs – urges stronger support for guyanese contractors as oil and gas sector expands

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As Guyana’s petroleum sector accelerates beyond upstream crude extraction into large-scale natural gas monetization and downstream industrial development, local enterprises require aggressive institutional backing, transparent commercial data, and unhindered procurement opportunities to prevent domestic contractors from being sidelined.

The call for structural inclusion was delivered by Kathy Smith, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), during an executive energy luncheon held on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Convened under the theme “Beyond the Barrel: Oil and Gas Development and the Guyanese Contractor,” the forum brought private sector leaders face-to-face with senior government officials and multinational operators to confront systemic barriers hindering indigenous companies from securing Tier-1 and Tier-2 supply chain contracts.

‘Beyond the Barrel’: Moving from Registration to Industrial Capability

Addressing attendees, Smith argued that while the Local Content Act established legal thresholds for domestic vendor registration, the country’s economic strategy must now focus on industrial capacity, technical capital, and high-value joint ventures:

Capacity Over Mere Compliance: Smith stressed that having thousands of registered Guyanese entities is insufficient if domestic firms remain confined to low-margin auxiliary services rather than high-engineering execution.

Smith stressed that having thousands of registered Guyanese entities is insufficient if domestic firms remain confined to low-margin auxiliary services rather than high-engineering execution. Closing the Information Asymmetry: The GCCI head flagged a persistent “information gap” separating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from procurement packages tendered by major international contractors, urging state and commercial partners to standardize timely disclosures.

The GCCI head flagged a persistent “information gap” separating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from procurement packages tendered by major international contractors, urging state and commercial partners to standardize timely disclosures. Institutional Coordination: Smith affirmed that trilateral collaboration among the GCCI, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD), and the Ministry of Natural Resources must actively translate into secured contracts, rather than theoretical training certificates.

“We must increasingly ask what are building around the barrel. Local content has created an important pathway for Guyanese businesses to be registered… The next stage must be about capability,” Smith declared.

“We cannot continue to say that this is the fastest growing economy in the world and Guyanese still are being left out of the oil and gas conversation.”

Challenging Foreign Contractors and Demanding Regulatory Oversight

In a direct message to multinational engineering firms and regional prime contractors establishing operations in Guyana, Smith insisted that foreign capital must nurture domestic business ecosystems rather than function as isolated enclaves:

Obligation to Develop Locals: The Chamber urged international subcontractors to actively invest in building the technical competence of Guyanese partners, warning against tokenistic affiliations designed merely to circumvent local content quotas.

The Chamber urged international subcontractors to actively invest in building the technical competence of Guyanese partners, warning against tokenistic affiliations designed merely to circumvent local content quotas. Enhanced State Monitoring: Smith called on state regulators and the Local Content Secretariat to intensify contract audits and compliance monitoring, ensuring foreign prime contractors honor local procurement targets across all project phases.

Smith called on state regulators and the Local Content Secretariat to intensify contract audits and compliance monitoring, ensuring foreign prime contractors honor local procurement targets across all project phases. Rights, Not Privileges: The GCCI President maintained that Guyanese citizens and indigenous corporate houses should never be made to feel privileged simply to participate in their own natural resource economy.

“I really believe that there should be more monitoring by the government… discussed,” Smith stated.

Natural Gas Expansions and Port Development

The high-level luncheon featured addresses from key industry decision-makers, including Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL), and Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works (overseeing Public Utilities & Aviation).

Discussions centered on critical downstream megaprojects currently altering the economic landscape:

The Wales Gas-to-Energy Expansion: Moving beyond crude oil production to incorporate the 300 MW power plant and commercial Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) extraction.

Moving beyond crude oil production to incorporate the 300 MW power plant and commercial Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) extraction. Berbice Deep Water Port: Ensuring that commercial logistics, fabrication yards, and terminal infrastructure at the mouth of the Berbice River directly incorporate Guyanese equity and local supply-chain operators.

The GCCI reaffirmed that it will maintain vigorous advocacy across public and private forums to ensure Guyanese entrepreneurs secure lasting equity and long-term industrial ownership throughout the nation’s energy transformation.