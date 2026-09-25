HomeOil & GasGCCI: Prioritize Guyanese contractors in oil jobs - urges stronger support for...
Oil & GasNews

GCCI: Prioritize Guyanese contractors in oil jobs – urges stronger support for guyanese contractors as oil and gas sector expands

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
31

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As Guyana’s petroleum sector accelerates beyond upstream crude extraction into large-scale natural gas monetization and downstream industrial development, local enterprises require aggressive institutional backing, transparent commercial data, and unhindered procurement opportunities to prevent domestic contractors from being sidelined.

The call for structural inclusion was delivered by Kathy Smith, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), during an executive energy luncheon held on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Convened under the theme “Beyond the Barrel: Oil and Gas Development and the Guyanese Contractor,” the forum brought private sector leaders face-to-face with senior government officials and multinational operators to confront systemic barriers hindering indigenous companies from securing Tier-1 and Tier-2 supply chain contracts.

‘Beyond the Barrel’: Moving from Registration to Industrial Capability

Addressing attendees, Smith argued that while the Local Content Act established legal thresholds for domestic vendor registration, the country’s economic strategy must now focus on industrial capacity, technical capital, and high-value joint ventures:

  • Capacity Over Mere Compliance: Smith stressed that having thousands of registered Guyanese entities is insufficient if domestic firms remain confined to low-margin auxiliary services rather than high-engineering execution.
  • Closing the Information Asymmetry: The GCCI head flagged a persistent “information gap” separating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from procurement packages tendered by major international contractors, urging state and commercial partners to standardize timely disclosures.
  • Institutional Coordination: Smith affirmed that trilateral collaboration among the GCCI, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD), and the Ministry of Natural Resources must actively translate into secured contracts, rather than theoretical training certificates.

“We must increasingly ask what are building around the barrel. Local content has created an important pathway for Guyanese businesses to be registered… The next stage must be about capability,” Smith declared.

“We cannot continue to say that this is the fastest growing economy in the world and Guyanese still are being left out of the oil and gas conversation.”

Challenging Foreign Contractors and Demanding Regulatory Oversight

In a direct message to multinational engineering firms and regional prime contractors establishing operations in Guyana, Smith insisted that foreign capital must nurture domestic business ecosystems rather than function as isolated enclaves:

  • Obligation to Develop Locals: The Chamber urged international subcontractors to actively invest in building the technical competence of Guyanese partners, warning against tokenistic affiliations designed merely to circumvent local content quotas.
  • Enhanced State Monitoring: Smith called on state regulators and the Local Content Secretariat to intensify contract audits and compliance monitoring, ensuring foreign prime contractors honor local procurement targets across all project phases.
  • Rights, Not Privileges: The GCCI President maintained that Guyanese citizens and indigenous corporate houses should never be made to feel privileged simply to participate in their own natural resource economy.

“I really believe that there should be more monitoring by the government… discussed,” Smith stated.

Natural Gas Expansions and Port Development

The high-level luncheon featured addresses from key industry decision-makers, including Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL), and Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works (overseeing Public Utilities & Aviation).

Discussions centered on critical downstream megaprojects currently altering the economic landscape:

  • The Wales Gas-to-Energy Expansion: Moving beyond crude oil production to incorporate the 300 MW power plant and commercial Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) extraction.
  • Berbice Deep Water Port: Ensuring that commercial logistics, fabrication yards, and terminal infrastructure at the mouth of the Berbice River directly incorporate Guyanese equity and local supply-chain operators.

The GCCI reaffirmed that it will maintain vigorous advocacy across public and private forums to ensure Guyanese entrepreneurs secure lasting equity and long-term industrial ownership throughout the nation’s energy transformation.

Previous article
Brocode Guyana Urges Men To Get Early Cancer Screenings And PSA Tests
Next article
“WHEN YOU COME, IT’S TOO LATE” — ANTHONY URGES MEN TO GET CHECKED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID