WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO HIDE? PNC/R LEADER QUESTIONS GOVERNMENT’S STANCE ON THE DEATH OF ADRIANA YOUNGE

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News



In a sharp escalation of demands for transparency and accountability, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and its supporters staged a protest outside the Office of the President on Friday morning, calling for the government to invite the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to probe the death of 11-year-old Adriana Young.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton led the charge, accusing President Irfaan Ali of reneging on his commitment to leave “no stone unturned” in the investigation.

“If you say you’re leaving no stone unturned, how could you then come out and say ‘I’ve done all I can’? That suggests to me that he is complicit in the crime,” Norton said.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) remains the sole legal authority to investigate the case, according to Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who stressed that external agencies cannot supersede its mandate. Nandlall cautioned that inviting the FBI could undermine the morale of GPF officers.

But Norton dismissed the explanation, questioning the integrity and independence of the police force. He claimed that even after over a week, investigators failed to take basic steps, such as recording witness statements.

“The level of corruption at the top of the Guyana Police Force means it cannot challenge anything the government says,” Norton charged.

Amid growing public pressure, the government brought in retired Canadian investigator Leonard Makosian, formerly of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. However, Adriana Young’s family has rejected his involvement, citing his retired status and lack of institutional accountability.

An earlier police report had mistakenly claimed that Adriana was seen entering a red and black vehicle heading toward Vreed-en-Hoop. That claim was later retracted after CCTV footage confirmed that Adriana never left the Double Day Hotel, where her body was found in the pool approximately 20 hours after she was reported missing.

The PNCR insists that only an independent international investigation can restore public trust and accuses the government of trying to cover up serious failures or potential wrongdoing in the case.

“If you believe it was an accident, then what do you have to hide? Why not allow a thorough, credible investigation?” Norton asked.

Adriana Young , 11, went missing on April 23, 2025.

, 11, went missing on April 23, 2025. Her body was found the next morning in a swimming pool at Double Day Hotel , Tushen, East Bank Essequibo.

, Tushen, East Bank Essequibo. The original police narrative was discredited, leading to public outrage and calls for international help.

