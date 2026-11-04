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MOE Launched TVET-EMIS Platform To Strengthen Data-Driven Planning And Skills Development

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a major move to modernise technical training and align institutional capacity with national economic expansion, the Ministry of Education on Monday officially launched the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Education Management Information System (TVET-EMIS) platform.

The digital management platform is designed to transform how data is gathered, processed, analyzed, and applied across 29 public and private post-secondary technical institutions nationwide.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Education Sonia Parag highlighted the strategic necessity of grounding vocational training in evidence-based decision-making. The Minister challenged conventional academic biases, affirming that technical training provides a vital, dignified, and highly lucrative career path for Guyanese citizens to participate directly in the nation’s infrastructural and industrial transformation.

Developed in close institutional partnership with the World Bank, the platform establishes a unified digital ecosystem that tracks students from initial registration and laboratory attendance to final modular assessment, graduation, and industry certification.

Redefining Technical Education: Dignity, Passion, and High-Earning Skills

Minister Sonia Parag pushed back against perceptions that technical pathways are secondary to traditional academia, positioning TVET as a cornerstone of Guyana’s modern labor economy:

  • Equal Value to Academic Pursuits: The Minister stressed that technical proficiency is not inferior to university degrees, providing youth with practical, market-ready competencies that translate immediately into strong earning power.
  • Channeling Talent for National Development: Parag explained that technical and vocational training channels natural practical talents into high-demand careers in construction, advanced manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and information technology.
  • Responsive Program Delivery: The deployment of TVET-EMIS ensures training centers deliver curriculum that directly reflects private sector labor shortages rather than outdated syllabi.

“It means if you are not academically inclined that you can train with a particular skill that will help you to earn… It is not less, it is giving you that pathway to develop perhaps a talent and a passion that you have, and you can be useful to yourself and to your community in your own country.” — Sonia Parag, Minister of Education

Data Over Assumptions: Identifying Skills Gaps and Industry Demands

Underscoring the operational mechanics of the platform, Deputy Chief Education Officer – Technical (DCEO-T), Dr. Ritesh Tularam, explained that accurate data collection is essential for responsive educational planning:

  • Moving Away from Guesswork: Dr. Tularam stated that without reliable data, institutional policies and funding are left to assumptions. With TVET-EMIS, education planners can measure actual outcomes, course completion rates, and curriculum efficacy in real time.
  • Resource and Workshop Allocation: The platform includes comprehensive inventory management capabilities, allowing administrators to monitor laboratory tools, equipment availability, and practical consumable materials required for hands-on instruction.
  • Bridging Training to Employment: The system incorporates a dedicated interface enabling private sector corporations to post employment vacancies directly to graduates, ensuring trainees transition rapidly from certification into formal employment.

“Without reliable data, decisions may be based on assumptions. With reliable data, we can plan strategically, measure progress, and make informed decisions that improve the quality and relevance of technical and vocational education.” — Dr. Ritesh Tularam, DCEO-Technical

Institutional Coverage and Multilateral Collaboration

The rollout of the UNESCO-aligned, World Bank-supported TVET-EMIS system marks a major step in the Government’s wider push to digitize public sector services:

  • Institutional Scope: The software rollout covers technical institutes, practical instruction centers (PICs), industrial training centers, and registered private training academies across the country.
  • National Workforce Strategy: By connecting post-secondary training directly to national infrastructure and industrial targets, the Ministry aims to build a certified domestic workforce capable of sustaining Guyana’s economic expansion.
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