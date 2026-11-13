Three To Face High Court Trial Over Deadly Mobil Gas Station Bombing; Taxi Driver Freed

‘Mere Suspicion Cannot Sustain a Charge’

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Three of the four individuals charged in connection with last year’s deadly terrorist bombing at the Mobil Service Station at the corner of Regent and King Streets in Georgetown have been formally committed to stand trial in the High Court, while a fourth accused—a 27-year-old taxi driver—has been cleared and set free after more than a year on remand.

The ruling was handed down on Thursday, November 12, 2026, by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court at the conclusion of committal proceedings.

Those committed to face a High Court judge and jury are 33-year-old Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 44-year-old Alexander Bettencourt, and Krystal La Cruz. Conversely, Magistrate McGusty upheld a no-case submission on behalf of 27-year-old taxi driver Johnny Boodram, discharging him after finding that the prosecution failed to establish any knowledge on his part regarding the explosive device carried by his passenger.

Magistrate’s Ruling: Distinguishing Assistance from Mere Suspicion

In delivering her decision, Magistrate McGusty carefully separated the evidentiary thresholds established by the prosecution against each of the four defendants:

Taxi Driver Cleared: Addressing the case against Johnny Boodram , the Magistrate found that while Boodram had transported Poedemo in his capacity as a hire-car driver, there was zero evidence before the court to demonstrate that he knew what was concealed inside the plastic bag Poedemo was carrying. Characterizing the case against Boodram as “mere suspicion,” Magistrate McGusty upheld his attorney’s application and dismissed the charge, allowing him to walk free.

Addressing the case against , the Magistrate found that while Boodram had transported Poedemo in his capacity as a hire-car driver, there was zero evidence before the court to demonstrate that he knew what was concealed inside the plastic bag Poedemo was carrying. Characterizing the case against Boodram as “mere suspicion,” Magistrate McGusty upheld his attorney’s application and dismissed the charge, allowing him to walk free. Logistics and Assistance Cited for Co-Accused: However, the court ruled that a prima facie case had been made out against Krystal La Cruz and Alexander Bettencourt , alongside prime suspect Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo .

However, the court ruled that a prima facie case had been made out against and , alongside prime suspect . Arrangements and Travel Pretext: Magistrate McGusty noted that evidence indicated La Cruz allegedly made logistical arrangements to assist Poedemo, while Bettencourt provided substantial assistance despite not being physically present when the explosive device was planted. Specifically, the court heard that Bettencourt travelled with Poedemo to Georgetown under the stated pretext of purchasing engine parts—a purchase that never took place.

Magistrate McGusty noted that evidence indicated La Cruz allegedly made logistical arrangements to assist Poedemo, while Bettencourt provided substantial assistance despite not being physically present when the explosive device was planted. Specifically, the court heard that Bettencourt travelled with Poedemo to Georgetown under the stated pretext of purchasing engine parts—a purchase that never took place. Issues Left for a Jury: Making her committal order, Magistrate McGusty stated that the explanations offered by the defense for these actions must properly be weighed and determined by a jury at trial in the High Court.

Recalling the October 26, 2025 Blast That Killed Six-Year-Old Soraya Bourne

The judicial ruling brings the case a major step closer to trial just weeks after relatives marked the one-year anniversary of the tragedy:

The Attack: At approximately 7:24 p.m. on Sunday, October 26, 2025 , surveillance footage captured Poedemo entering the Mobil Service Station compound on Regent and King Streets carrying a bag containing an explosive device.

At approximately , surveillance footage captured Poedemo entering the Mobil Service Station compound on Regent and King Streets carrying a bag containing an explosive device. Detonation and Casualties: Investigators alleged that Poedemo initially attempted to leave the bag near a fuel pump, but was stopped and instructed to move by a station attendant. He subsequently placed the bag near a parked vehicle, where it detonated moments later—killing six-year-old Soraya Bourne , injuring several other persons, and severely damaging vehicles on the forecourt.

Investigators alleged that Poedemo initially attempted to leave the bag near a fuel pump, but was stopped and instructed to move by a station attendant. He subsequently placed the bag near a parked vehicle, where it detonated moments later—killing six-year-old , injuring several other persons, and severely damaging vehicles on the forecourt. Earlier Court Developments: Police previously indicated that Poedemo admitted responsibility following his arrest. During earlier court appearances in March 2026, he told the court he wished to admit guilt and claimed he acted alone, urging the release of his co-accused—though he later withdrew that posture when prosecutors pressed ahead with proceedings against the remaining defendants.

Police previously indicated that Poedemo admitted responsibility following his arrest. During earlier court appearances in March 2026, he told the court he wished to admit guilt and claimed he acted alone, urging the release of his co-accused—though he later withdrew that posture when prosecutors pressed ahead with proceedings against the remaining defendants. Prior Discharges: Two other men who were originally charged separately in connection with the bombing, Ramesh Pramdeo and Wayne Correia, were previously freed in April 2026 after the court determined there was insufficient evidence linking them to the plot.

With Thursday’s committal order, Poedemo, Bettencourt, and La Cruz will remain in custody awaiting the fixture of their formal indictment and jury trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara High Court Criminal Assizes.