‘HICKEN HAS TO GO!’: APNU PROMISES TO CLEAN HOUSE AT THE TOP OF THE POLICE FORCE IF ELECTED

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – If A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) wins the September 1 elections, Acting Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken will be shown the door—fast.

That was the fiery vow delivered by APNU Vice Presidential Candidate Ganesh Mahipaul Sunday night, as he unleashed a blistering attack on what he called the crumbling leadership of the Guyana Police Force. Addressing a crowd of supporters at the Square of the Revolution, Mahipaul didn’t hold back—saying the moment APNU takes office, it will begin sweeping changes across key state institutions, starting with the very top of the force.

“Clifton Hicken has to go home,” Mahipaul declared, to cheers from the crowd.

His message to rank-and-file officers was clear: help is coming. Mahipaul claimed many in uniform are fed up with being sidelined or overlooked, while a handful of politically favoured individuals stay parked in power. He told officers APNU sees them, and a new government would give them the professional leadership they deserve.

“He’s an embarrassment to the force,” Mahipaul said of Hicken. “And the only reason he’s still there is because Irfaan Ali and the PPP want it that way. They’re blocking real promotions and holding back people who are far more capable.”

He painted a picture of a police force on the edge—good officers demoralized, corruption left unchecked, and the public losing trust. Mahipaul said that APNU is ready to flip that script, and fast. The crowd, already energized from earlier speeches, erupted when he said the force could not be rebuilt while Hicken remains in command.

“This country can’t fix law and order with broken leadership,” he told supporters. “The clean-up starts at the top—and Hicken is first to go.”

Mahipaul’s remarks come as part of APNU’s broader campaign promise to root out what they say is widespread political interference and corruption across government bodies. But this moment struck a chord—because for many ordinary Guyanese, complaints about police bias, stalled cases, and uneven justice have become deeply personal.

“We’re not just talking about systems—we’re talking about people’s lives,” Mahipaul said. “People want to feel safe, they want to be heard, and they want a police force that works for them, not against them.”

With the elections just weeks away, APNU is setting a confrontational tone—and putting the public on notice that if they win, big changes will come swiftly, and no one at the top is safe.

