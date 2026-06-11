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Adriel Mohamed’s Murder: More Charges Expected; Mother Demands Answers

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

ACCUSED IN ZEELUGT CHILD MURDER FACING ADDITIONAL CHARGES AS MOTHER DEMANDS ANSWERS

LEONORA, GUYANA — Ranks attached to the Guyana Police Force are preparing to file additional criminal charges against 23-year-old Shaeed Mohammed, known as “Max,” following the brutal murder of seven-year-old Adriel Aftab Mohamed at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

Mohammed made his initial appearance before Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the indictable charge of murder was formally read to him. He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison until July 20, 2026.

The state alleges that on June 5, 2026, the accused murdered the seven-year-old during a violent home invasion at the Zeelugt New Housing Scheme. The targeted assault also left the child’s 72-year-old great-aunt with severe injuries. She remains hospitalized in stable but serious condition.

HGP Nightly News understands that as the Major Crimes Unit deepens its investigation, detectives are processing secondary charges against Mohammed, which are expected to relate to the attempted murder and severe wounding of the elderly relative.

As the legal case mounts, the child’s family is struggling to cope with the sudden tragedy. Breaking down in tears during an exclusive interview, the boy’s grieving mother, Michelle Clarke, demanded answers and questioned how anyone could inflict such violence on a defenseless child.

“I just want to know why he did it,” Clarke said. “Sitting in the court, I was just imagining him holding my son’s throat and passing the knife. He is small… he’s small-framed.”

Major Crimes Unit investigators are continuing to compile forensic evidence and statements to finalize the case file before Mohammed’s next scheduled court appearance next month.

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