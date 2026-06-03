ALI POINTS TO WATER, SOLAR AND FARMING GAINS AFTER REGION SEVEN OUTREACH

By|Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

BARTICA, REGION 7 — Pushing back against political critics who labeled the executive branch’s recent interior tour as a superficial exercise, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that a sweeping, multi-village cabinet outreach across Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has demonstrated massive structural progress. The Head of State reported significant development baselines achieved in the long-standing problem areas of potable water access, solar energy distribution, and localized agricultural production.

According to executive tracking logs, central government teams successfully fanned out across 40 distinct communities throughout the interior region. President Ali maintained that cabinet ministers did not enter the fields blind, but operated with precise, prior data regarding municipal bottlenecks gathered through consecutive ministerial visits, direct presidential community engagements, and formal requests submitted by Toshaos and village councils.

A Shift from Basic Survival to Economic Expansion

President Ali revealed that the nature of community requests in Region Seven has fundamentally shifted over the last few years. While families previously focused strictly on basic survival needs, the stabilization of local utility grids has allowed indigenous villages to pivot toward requesting large-scale economic and agricultural partnerships.

To back his claims of community advancement, the President highlighted a massive drop in the volume of localized grievances received by state teams during the tour.

“We have seen a 650 percent drop in individual complaints across the region,” President Ali stated to reporters. “And that is because from all of the ministerial outreaches, the cabinet outreaches, and my own visits—some of these villages I have visited four or five times already—we have been systematically fixing the core issues. Every single community is experiencing structural change, and we are now creating real opportunities for residents to expand their livelihoods.”

Localizing Infrastructure: Bartica To Receive Heavy Equipment Fleet

Addressing long-standing regional complaints regarding deteriorating interior roads and lagging contractor timelines, the President announced a policy shift toward localized, self-sufficient infrastructure management.

Instead of continuously outsourcing simple civil works to costly coastal contractors, the state will directly purchase and station a dedicated heavy machinery fleet in Bartica to service the entire Cuyuni-Mazaruni corridor.

To prevent the fleet from falling into disrepair, President Ali outlined a community-collaborative management framework designed to bypass bureaucratic red tape.

“We are currently working on putting together a localized management group for that maintenance program,” the President explained. “This oversight committee will include the local private sector, the Bartica Town Council, the Regional Executive Officer (REO), and representatives from various religious groups. We want Region Seven to possess the internal systems and equipment needed to respond to its own maintenance needs efficiently and effectively.”