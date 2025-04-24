AG DEFENDS GUYANA’S RECORD ON CORRUPTION, MONEY LAUNDERING

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has strongly refuted claims made in the 2025 United States International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR), which accuses Guyana’s law enforcement agencies of bribery, corruption, and nepotism—factors said to undermine the country’s efforts in combatting drug trafficking and money laundering.

Speaking at a press briefing, Nandlall asserted that the U.S. report contradicts the findings of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF)—the regional body tasked with monitoring compliance with anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) standards.

“Guyana’s credentials on the AML/CFT front stand as good—rather better—than most countries in the Caribbean,” Nandlall stated. “We are committed to ensuring that our systems remain insulated from these threats.”

Anti-Corruption Case Cited as a Benchmark

Nandlall highlighted Guyana’s receipt of the “Best Case Award” in the Caribbean for its anti-corruption efforts, explicitly citing the ongoing high-profile investigation involving former Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus. According to the Attorney General, this case was used as a case study by CFATF assessors and demonstrated robust investigatory and prosecutorial action taken by the Guyanese authorities.

“Once we have evidence of corruption, particularly involving public officials, actions are being taken—and will continue to be taken,” he said.

Money Laundering Convictions Lag Behind Charges

The Attorney General acknowledged that, while 298 money laundering charges have been filed under the current administration, there has been only one conviction to date. However, he noted that other defendants have been convicted for related offenses, including obtaining money by false pretenses and drug trafficking.

He also defended the performance of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), highlighting major drug seizures over the past year, and ongoing capacity-building efforts, including training for law enforcement officers and prosecutors at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gold Smuggling: High-Risk Sector

In its report, the U.S. also flagged Guyana’s gold mining sector as a high-risk area, alleging that gold smuggling is widely used to launder illicit funds. Nandlall referenced the 2024 U.S. sanctions against the Mohamed family and Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas, suggesting that these sanctions were addressed and investigated by Guyanese authorities.

He accused the U.S. State Department of failing to include important details previously provided by Guyana during consultation sessions. He criticized Washington for bypassing the CFATF’s role in producing what he labeled a report “lacking factual support.”

